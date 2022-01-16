Car hits 2 Edmonton police cruisers, arrest made

Edmonton police are investigating a crash involving two of their own cruisers Sunday morning.
According to police, sometime before 7:15 a.m., a civilian vehicle struck two marked police vehicles in the area of 108 Avenue and 97 Street.
The stretch of road was expected to be closed for several hours.
No officers were injured; however, police did not state what medical condition the driver of the civilian car was in.
The driver was taken into custody.
Edmonton police said they will provide further updates when more information becomes available.
