Crime

Car hits 2 Edmonton police cruisers, arrest made

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted January 16, 2022 1:01 pm
global-news-108-ave-97-street-edmonton-police-cruiser-hit View image in full screen
Edmonton Police investigate a crash between two of their vehicles and one other civilian car near 108 Avenue and 97 Street on Jan. 16, 2022. Global News

Edmonton police are investigating a crash involving two of their own cruisers Sunday morning.

According to police, sometime before 7:15 a.m., a civilian vehicle struck two marked police vehicles in the area of 108 Avenue and 97 Street.

The stretch of road was expected to be closed for several hours.

global-news-108-ave-97-street-edmonton-police-cruiser-hit View image in full screen
Edmonton Police investigate a crash between two of their vehicles and one other civilian car near 108 Avenue and 97 Street on Jan. 16, 2022. Global News

No officers were injured; however, police did not state what medical condition the driver of the civilian car was in.

Read more: One man dead, 2 in hospital following crash in south Edmonton

The driver was taken into custody.

Edmonton police said they will provide further updates when more information becomes available.

