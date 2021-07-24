Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

One man dead, 2 in hospital following crash in south Edmonton

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted July 24, 2021 12:56 pm
Edmonton police say speed and alcohol may have been factors in a deadly crash July 24, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton police say speed and alcohol may have been factors in a deadly crash July 24, 2021. Courtesy: Jason Olinyk

Speed and alcohol may have led to a deadly early morning crash in south Edmonton.

Police say just before 3 a.m. Saturday a car carrying three people lost control and struck a light pole on Rabbit Hill Road approaching MacTaggart Drive.

A 20-year-old man riding in the rear passenger seat was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Trending Stories

The 19-year-old driver and his 21-year-old male passenger were taken to hospital for precautionary measures.

Investigators are looking into how fast the vehicle was travelling and whether alcohol may have also been a factor.

Rabbit Hill Road was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police tagdeadly crash tagSingle Vehicle Crash tagedmonton crash tagEdmonton fatal crash tagEdmonton crash one dead tagRabbit Road fatal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers