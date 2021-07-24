One man dead, 2 in hospital following crash in south Edmonton

Speed and alcohol may have led to a deadly early morning crash in south Edmonton.
Police say just before 3 a.m. Saturday a car carrying three people lost control and struck a light pole on Rabbit Hill Road approaching MacTaggart Drive.
A 20-year-old man riding in the rear passenger seat was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.
The 19-year-old driver and his 21-year-old male passenger were taken to hospital for precautionary measures.
Investigators are looking into how fast the vehicle was travelling and whether alcohol may have also been a factor.
Rabbit Hill Road was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.
