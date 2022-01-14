Menu

Crime

RCMP briefs: Officers assaulted in Selkirk, man with knife detained in Dauphin

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted January 14, 2022 10:56 pm
RCMP briefs: Officers assaulted in Selkirk, man with knife detained in Dauphin - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two men were arrested after a dispute in Selkirk, which ended with one of the suspects allegedly assaulting police officers.

26-year-old Justice Langlois and 24-year-old Riley Adams both face weapons charges.

On January 11, RCMP say Adams struck Langlois with his vehicle and then chased him down with a firearm. This, after police say Langlois smashed a window on Adams’ vehicle.

The two were arrested near Mercy Street in Selkirk. A BB gun that looked like a handgun was found in the snow close to the scene.

The BB gun police seized. View image in full screen
The BB gun police seized.

Langlois was arrested without incident, but was found to have a homemade weapon on him, a rag with a large bolt on the end according to police.

Meanwhile, police say Adams assaulted two officers when he was arrested. The officers received minor injuries. Adams faces a pair of assault charges.

 

Knife-wielding man in Dauphin arrested

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Dauphin for carrying a knife and refusing to comply with police.

Police were called to 11th Avenue SW in Dauphin Wednesday afternoon and were told there was a man with a knife inside a residence. When police arrived, they were told the man had fled on foot.

He was located a short distance away, and when officers approached him, he pulled out the knife. Officers asked him to drop his weapon, but he refused. He was then hit with a taser and was arrested.

Kyle Sutherland faces weapons and assault charges.

 

