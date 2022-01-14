RCMP briefs: Officers assaulted in Selkirk, man with knife detained in Dauphin

Send this page to someone via email

Two men were arrested after a dispute in Selkirk, which ended with one of the suspects allegedly assaulting police officers.

26-year-old Justice Langlois and 24-year-old Riley Adams both face weapons charges.

On January 11, RCMP say Adams struck Langlois with his vehicle and then chased him down with a firearm. This, after police say Langlois smashed a window on Adams’ vehicle.

The two were arrested near Mercy Street in Selkirk. A BB gun that looked like a handgun was found in the snow close to the scene.

View image in full screen The BB gun police seized.

Langlois was arrested without incident, but was found to have a homemade weapon on him, a rag with a large bolt on the end according to police.

Meanwhile, police say Adams assaulted two officers when he was arrested. The officers received minor injuries. Adams faces a pair of assault charges.

Knife-wielding man in Dauphin arrested

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Dauphin for carrying a knife and refusing to comply with police.

Police were called to 11th Avenue SW in Dauphin Wednesday afternoon and were told there was a man with a knife inside a residence. When police arrived, they were told the man had fled on foot.

He was located a short distance away, and when officers approached him, he pulled out the knife. Officers asked him to drop his weapon, but he refused. He was then hit with a taser and was arrested.

Kyle Sutherland faces weapons and assault charges.