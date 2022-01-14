Menu

Crime

Beauty clinic worker charged with sexual assault and voyeurism: Vancouver police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 14, 2022 8:16 pm
A man has been charged with sexual assault and voyeurism for incidents alleged to have happened while he was working at the Dermabella Clinic in Vancouver in 2019. View image in full screen
A man has been charged with sexual assault and voyeurism for incidents alleged to have happened while he was working at the Dermabella Clinic in Vancouver in 2019. Global News

A 50-year-old man who worked at a Vancouver cosmetic clinic is facing sex charges related to alleged behaviour on the job, police said Friday.

Ali Aghasardar has been charged with one count each of sexual assault and voyeurism.

Read more: Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault at Surrey massage therapy clinic

Police began investigating Aghasardar in 2019, when a woman came forward and said she had been sexually assaulted during a laser hair removal appointment at Dermabella Clinic at Howe and Smithe streets.

Click to play video: 'Surrey RCMP look for more possible victims of sexual assault' Surrey RCMP look for more possible victims of sexual assault
Surrey RCMP look for more possible victims of sexual assault – Feb 5, 2020

Over the course of the investigation, police interviewed a second woman who said she’d been photographed naked while receiving treatment at the clinic.

Police allege the incidents took place between January and October of 2019.

Read more: Charges approved in reported sex assault in Vancouver’s West End

Aghasardar has been placed under court-ordered conditions not to be alone with any patient or client without another adult present during any treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Vancouver police sex crimes unit at 604-717-0601.

