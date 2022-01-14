Beauty clinic worker charged with sexual assault and voyeurism: Vancouver police

Send this page to someone via email

A 50-year-old man who worked at a Vancouver cosmetic clinic is facing sex charges related to alleged behaviour on the job, police said Friday.

Ali Aghasardar has been charged with one count each of sexual assault and voyeurism.

Read more: Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault at Surrey massage therapy clinic

Police began investigating Aghasardar in 2019, when a woman came forward and said she had been sexually assaulted during a laser hair removal appointment at Dermabella Clinic at Howe and Smithe streets.

1:09 Surrey RCMP look for more possible victims of sexual assault Surrey RCMP look for more possible victims of sexual assault – Feb 5, 2020

Over the course of the investigation, police interviewed a second woman who said she’d been photographed naked while receiving treatment at the clinic.

Story continues below advertisement

Police allege the incidents took place between January and October of 2019.

Aghasardar has been placed under court-ordered conditions not to be alone with any patient or client without another adult present during any treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Vancouver police sex crimes unit at 604-717-0601.