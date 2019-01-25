Crime
January 25, 2019 5:16 pm

Charges approved in reported sex assault in Vancouver’s West End

By Online Supervisor BC  Global News

A man has now been charged in an alleged sexual assault that took place in Vancouver’s West End in November.

Police say that just before 3 a.m. on Nov. 17, 2018, 35-year-old Tyler Emerson Gagnon followed a woman into her apartment building on Bute Street near Pendrell and then attacked her before fleeing.

Crown counsel has now approved charges against Gagnon for sexual assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement, robbery and uttering threats.

The Vancouver police say the victim did not know the suspect.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

