Charges approved in reported sex assault in Vancouver’s West End

A man has now been charged in an alleged sexual assault that took place in Vancouver’s West End in November.

Police say that just before 3 a.m. on Nov. 17, 2018, 35-year-old Tyler Emerson Gagnon followed a woman into her apartment building on Bute Street near Pendrell and then attacked her before fleeing.

Crown counsel has now approved charges against Gagnon for sexual assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement, robbery and uttering threats.

The Vancouver police say the victim did not know the suspect.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.