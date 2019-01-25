Charges approved in reported sex assault in Vancouver’s West End
A man has now been charged in an alleged sexual assault that took place in Vancouver’s West End in November.
Police say that just before 3 a.m. on Nov. 17, 2018, 35-year-old Tyler Emerson Gagnon followed a woman into her apartment building on Bute Street near Pendrell and then attacked her before fleeing.
Crown counsel has now approved charges against Gagnon for sexual assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement, robbery and uttering threats.
The Vancouver police say the victim did not know the suspect.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
