Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault at Surrey massage therapy clinic

Surrey RCMP are appealing for potential victims to come forward after a man was arrested on allegations he sexually assaulted two women while providing massage treatment.

The suspect, who police describe as a 48-year-old Asian man, has not been identified because he has not been formally charged.

Police say both assaults are alleged to have taken place last month at the Healthland Clinic at 7128 King George Boulevard.

Investigators say the man had worked at both that location and a second Healthland Clinic location in New Westminster.

1:55 B.C. judge criticizes VicPD Facebook post in acquittal of massage therapist on sex assault charges B.C. judge criticizes VicPD Facebook post in acquittal of massage therapist on sex assault charges

“Reporting a sexual assault to police can be a very difficult thing to do, as it is a very personal incident,” Const. Richard Wright said in a media release.

“Our investigators take allegations of sexual assault very seriously and work closely with our Victim Services to ensure emotional support is provided throughout the investigation and court processes.”

The Healthland Clinic’s website describes it as a “one-stop shop” for massage, chiropractic, RMT and bodywork therapies.

In an email, the clinic declined to comment Wednesday, pending the outcome of the police investigation.

Investigators say the suspect has been released pending further investigation.

More to come…