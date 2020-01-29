Civil claim filed in Okanagan against massage therapist

Send this page to someone via email

A civil claim has been filed against a registered massage therapist in the South Okanagan, with the plaintiff stating the defendant committed assault and battery of a sexual nature.

According to B.C. Supreme Court documents, the plaintiff was seeking treatment for her irritable bowel syndrome, and visited the defendant, Leonard Krekic of Penticton, on March 14, 2019.

“During this treatment,” said the court document, “this defendant intentionally non-consensually committed assault and battery of a sexual nature by placing and moving his hands under her private clothing and on private areas with his eyes closed.

“The plaintiff found this embarrassing and painful.”

The 11-page document said the plaintiff had similar experiences on March 21 and 28, as well as April 4, 2019.

The civil claim also names the College of Massage Therapists of B.C. as a defendant.

The claim says the college “received a complaint from a female patient alleging that [Krekic] engaged in sexual misconduct during the provision of massage therapy to her, by engaging in non-therapeutic touching of sensitive areas of the patient’s body, inappropriate contact of this defendant’s body with the patient and exposure of sensitive areas of the patient’s body.”

But in a follow-up session, the plaintiff said she noticed another person in the room with them. She asked who the person was and was allegedly told the person was job shadowing.

“Approximately three months after that time,” said the claim, “the plaintiff read a news article indicating there had been a complaint made to [the college] against this defendant for sexual misconduct and this was the reason for a chaperone being present.”

The claim says the plaintiff continued her treatments with Krekic with different female chaperones present without incident.

However, the claim says on Oct. 2 and 10, the plaintiff attended for further massage therapy treatments, with another chaperone present.

Krekic, though, “moved his body in such a way that the plaintiff’s hand would rest on his private area. Despite the plaintiff’s repeated attempts to keep her hand on the massage table, [Krekic’s] movements would keep his hand on his private area.”

To compound the matter, the claim says Krekic convinced the plaintiff to move into a rental unit of his on Oct. 27, with her moving out on Nov. 12.

The claim says the plaintiff is seeking damages.

Krekic has since moved from Penticton and is believed to be living in the Lower Mainland.

On April 5, 2019, the college posted a notice regarding a disciplinary action against Krekic. That action — which said he was to have a chaperone at all times during the consultation, assessment, examination or treatment of female patients — can be seen here.

The registrar and CEO of the College of Massage Therapists of B.C., Eric Wredenhagen, said actions like that are made to protect the public while a matter continues to be under investigation.

“That is a fairly typical order that is made by our college, and other health regulatory colleges, in situations of this nature where there’s been an allegation of sexual misconduct,” Wredenhagen told Global News.

Wredenhagen said the case is still under investigation, but said Krekic “is not currently practicing as a [massage therapist]. He voluntarily went non-practicing in December 2019 and he holds non-practicing status.”

Wredenhagen also said the college is investigating the current allegations.

None of the allegations have been proven in court and Krekic is not facing any criminal charges. Global News has reached out to him for comment.

In its response to the civil claim, the college denies it was negligent and says the claim against the regulatory body should be struck down.

