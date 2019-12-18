Brandon massage therapist faces further sexual assault charges

Send this page to someone via email

A massage therapist from Brandon already accused of sexually assaulting two people has been hit with further charges after more former clients have come forward with allegations.

The 54-year-old man was first arrested Nov. 28 after a woman told police he made inappropriate sexual comments while touching her in a sexual manner during a massage on Oct. 30.

A second woman reported a similar experience with the massage therapist in the fall of 2018.

Since the man’s arrest, police say six more women have come forward to investigators independently with similar allegations dating between February and August 2019.

On Tuesday, the man was arrested for the six additional counts of sexual assault.

Brandon police say the man had been working at a local business as an independent contractor at the time of the alleged assaults.

He has since taken a leave of absence and is no longer seeing clients out of the business.

The man is due to appear in court on all eight charges Jan. 20.

