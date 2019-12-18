Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Brandon massage therapist faces further sexual assault charges

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 4:37 pm
Brandon police have laid further sexual assault charges against a 54-year-old massage therapist.
Brandon police have laid further sexual assault charges against a 54-year-old massage therapist. File Photo

A massage therapist from Brandon already accused of sexually assaulting two people has been hit with further charges after more former clients have come forward with allegations.

The 54-year-old man was first arrested Nov. 28 after a woman told police he made inappropriate sexual comments while touching her in a sexual manner during a massage on Oct. 30.

A second woman reported a similar experience with the massage therapist in the fall of 2018.

READ MORE: Brandon Bear Clan sees huge spike in used needles on streets

Since the man’s arrest, police say six more women have come forward to investigators independently with similar allegations dating between February and August 2019.

On Tuesday, the man was arrested for the six additional counts of sexual assault.

Brandon police say the man had been working at a local business as an independent contractor at the time of the alleged assaults.

Story continues below advertisement

He has since taken a leave of absence and is no longer seeing clients out of the business.

The man is due to appear in court on all eight charges Jan. 20.

Tainted Water: Elevated lead levels impacting drinking water in Manitoba communities
Tainted Water: Elevated lead levels impacting drinking water in Manitoba communities
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeSexual AssaultManitobaChargesBrandonBrandon PoliceMassage therapist
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.