Health

Massage therapists must meet new requirements in 2020 under Nova Scotia law

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 30, 2019 1:44 pm
Nova Scotia's Massage Therapist Titles Protection Act goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.
Submitted

Starting on Jan. 1, 2020, anyone who wants to use the titles “massage therapist” or “registered massage therapist” has to meet new requirements, according to the Nova Scotia government.

The province says the Massage Therapist Titles Protection Act will help protect the public and provide confidence that care providers have the appropriate training and meet professional requirements.

READ MORE: Massage therapy isn’t just about relaxation. Here’s how to tell if it’s working

“The highly trained massage therapists working in our province provide important care to Nova Scotians,” said Minister of Health and Wellness Randy Delorey in a press release. “This act creates more consistency in the profession through professional standards and oversight.”

The legislation sets out requirements around education and liability insurance in addition to requiring practitioners to have membership in a recognized professional association that is in good standing and provide information on any criminal charges or convictions.

According to the province, there are about 1,500 massage therapists in Nova Scotia who work in private practices, and their services are not covered by MSI.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaHealthSafetyRandy DeloreyMassage therapistMassage TherapyMassage Therapist Titles Protection ActNova Scotia massage therapist
