Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough massage therapist faces additional 6 counts of sexual assault at spa

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 24, 2020 12:19 pm
Gerard Rodrigues, a registered massage therapist in Peterborough, is accused of sexual assault and assault involving clients.
Gerard Rodrigues, a registered massage therapist in Peterborough, is accused of sexual assault and assault involving clients. Facebook

A Peterborough man has been charged with an additional six counts of sexual assault in an ongoing investigation involving incidents at a spa.

The Peterborough Police Service says the initial charges stemmed from reported incidents on Dec. 6 and Dec. 9 after individuals arrived at a spa for massage appointments. They were attended to by the accused, who was a registered massage therapist at the time.

Police allege the therapist sexually assault the victims.

READ MORE: Peterborough massage therapist faces additional charges of sexual assault, assault

At the time, Gerard Sylvester Rodrigues, 60, of Parkhill Road West, was charged with two counts of sexual assault and assault.

Police on Friday said that since those initial reports, an additional six victims have come forward.

As a result of that further investigation, on Friday, Rodrigues attended the police station, where he was arrested and charged with an additional six counts of sexual assault.

Story continues below advertisement

He is scheduled to appear in court later Friday, police said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they believe there may be further victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 ext. 261 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

A court-ordered publication ban prevents the release of the identity of the business or the alleged victims.

Peterborough massage therapist charged with sexual assault
Peterborough massage therapist charged with sexual assault
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual AssaultPeterborough Police ServiceMassage therapistSpaPeterborough massage therapistGerard Sylvester RodriguesPeterborough spa
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.