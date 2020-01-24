Peterborough massage therapist faces additional 6 counts of sexual assault at spa

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man has been charged with an additional six counts of sexual assault in an ongoing investigation involving incidents at a spa.

The Peterborough Police Service says the initial charges stemmed from reported incidents on Dec. 6 and Dec. 9 after individuals arrived at a spa for massage appointments. They were attended to by the accused, who was a registered massage therapist at the time.

Police allege the therapist sexually assault the victims.

At the time, Gerard Sylvester Rodrigues, 60, of Parkhill Road West, was charged with two counts of sexual assault and assault.

Police on Friday said that since those initial reports, an additional six victims have come forward.

As a result of that further investigation, on Friday, Rodrigues attended the police station, where he was arrested and charged with an additional six counts of sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court later Friday, police said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they believe there may be further victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 ext. 261 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

A court-ordered publication ban prevents the release of the identity of the business or the alleged victims.

