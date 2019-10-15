Enderby therapist fined, can no longer provide breast massage or examination services

Send this page to someone via email

A registered massage therapist in Enderby, B.C., can no longer provide breast massage or breast examination services following two complaints that led to fines and formal reprimands.

The College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia (CMTBC) posted the decisions regarding Dennis Desrochers on its website.

According to CMTBC, Desrochers was fined $1,500 for a 2006 incident and $1,500 for a 2012 incident.

In both cases, CMTBC said the complainants were laying face-up on a massage table with their upper bodies completely exposed, and that Desrocher did not advise them of alternate draping options.

It also said that he did not request or obtain consent to undrape their upper bodies during treatment.

The college said reprimands and fines were issued and that permanent limits were placed on his massage therapy practice. He was also told to follow the college’s code of conduct and that he was to complete extensive remedial education.

“In addition, the registrant agreed that if the remedial education is not completed by the dates specified by the inquiry committee his registration with the college will be suspended until such time as he completes the remedial education,” said the CMTBC.

In the 2006 complaint, CMTBC said “the complainant stated that Mr. Desrochers did not advise her of alternate draping options and did not request or obtain her consent to undrape her entire upper body during the treatment.”

In the 2012 complaint, CMTBC said “the complainant stated that Mr. Desrochers did not advise her of alternate draping options and did not request or obtain her consent to undrape her entire upper body during the treatment.”

In posting both decisions, CMTBC said that Desrochers voluntarily entered into a consent and undertaking agreement, and that he agreed to the terms.

Global News has reached out to CMTBC for more information.