Peterborough massage therapist faces another sexual assault charge in ongoing investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough massage therapist is now facing a total of 10 charges, including a new sexual assault charge, as a result of an ongoing investigation at a local spa.

The Peterborough Police Service says that in October 2019, an individual attended the spa for a massage with a registered massage therapist. Police allege the massage therapist then sexually assaulted the individual.

READ MORE: Peterborough massage therapist faces additional 6 counts of sexual assault at spa

The incident was reported to police on Jan. 24, 2020.

As a result of a police investigation, on Tuesday, officers say the accused attended the Peterborough police station, where he was arrested.

Gerard Sylvester Rodrigues, 60, of Parkhill Road West, was charged with sexual assault.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

This most recent charge comes after Rodrigues was previously charged with multiple offences following other reported incidents.

In December 2019, Rodrigues was charged with two counts each of sexual assault and assault following reported incidents at the spa on Dec. 6 and Dec. 9, respectively.

On Jan. 7, he was charged with another count of sexual assault and assault from a separate reported incident at the spa on Dec. 9

On Jan. 24, he was charged with another six accounts of sexual assault after police say more individuals came forward following Rodrigues’ initial arrest.

A court-ordered publication ban prevents the release of the identity of the business or the alleged victims.

Police told Global News Peterborough that Rodrigues also operated his own registered massage therapy business in addition to working at the spa.

Police say their investigation is ongoing, and they believe there may be further victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122, ext. 261, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.stopcrimehere.ca.

1:21 Peterborough massage therapist charged with sexual assault Peterborough massage therapist charged with sexual assault