Winnipeg murder suspect at large now wanted in second homicide

A Winnipeg man who was already being sought by homicide investigators for one murder is now wanted in a second shooting death, police said.

Thunder Lightning Fontaine, 22, was previously wanted for the shooting of Anthony Sinclair on Dec. 9. A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicide, but Fontaine remains at large.

He’s now the subject of a Canada-wide warrant for the Nov. 24 shooting of Angus John Maple, 40, who was pronounced dead in hospital after being found by emergency services at a Mountain Avenue apartment.

Winnipeg police are reaching out the public for information about the fugitive Fontaine, who is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall and between 170-180 lbs, with a thin build. He has a notable tattoo of a teardrop below his right eye and the letters “D.N.G.” above it.

View image in full screen Thunder Lightning Fontaine. Winnipeg Police Service

Fontaine is wanted on charges of first-degree murder in the Maple case, second-degree murder in Sinclair’s death, as well as four counts of possessing a firearm, restricted weapon, or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Police are cautioning the public not to approach Fontaine, but to instead call 911 if they see him. Any other info can be passed on by calling the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

