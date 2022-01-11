Menu

Crime

Winnipeg Police looking for five homicide suspects

By Adrian McMorris Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 1:29 pm
Winnipeg Police looking for five homicide suspects - image

The Winnipeg Police are on the lookout for five homicide suspects.

Officers say they’re looking for 22-year-old Thunder Lightning Fontaine, wanted in connection with the murder of Anthony Sinclair on December 9.

Winnipeg Police looking for five homicide suspects - image

Fontaine is described as 5-foot-8 weighing roughly 180 pounds and should not to be approached if seen.

READ MORE: https://globalnews.ca/news/8481948/winnipeg-police-new-years-eve-homicide/

After a 12-hour standoff at a residence on Anderson Avenue yesterday, officers were able to find and arrest 23-year-old Alex Genaille who had two firearms in his possession and is also linked to the murder of Sinclair.

Police are also looking for four suspects connected to the November 29, 2021 murder of 42-year-old Tyler Yarema.

Investigators say Yarema was shot in a residence on Forrester Avenue and succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

READ MORE: https://winnipeg.citynews.ca/2021/12/15/winnipeg-homicide-rate/

Officers say Second Degree Murder charges are issued for 23-year-old Bryce Alexander Keating,

Winnipeg Police looking for five homicide suspects - image

32-year-old Jake Steven Ducharme,

Trending Stories
Winnipeg Police looking for five homicide suspects - image

24-year-old Jamie Rae Shorting

Winnipeg Police looking for five homicide suspects - image

and 33-year-old Jamie Lee Rudolph, who also goes by Jamie Lee Knight.

Winnipeg Police looking for five homicide suspects - image

All five suspects are considered dangerous. If you have any information about their whereabouts you’re asked to call the Homicide Unit of Crime Stoppers.

