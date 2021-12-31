Winnipeg police investigate New Year’s Eve homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg homicide investigators are looking into the death of a man at an Alexander Avenue residence.

Police said they were called about a man who had been seriously injured in the 300 block of Alexander just before 2:30 Friday morning. Officers found the man dead.

Read more: Winnipeg police arrest suspect in fatal September shooting

This marks Winnipeg’s 43rd homicide of 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

0:43 Police investigate Winnipeg’s 42nd homicide of 2021 Police investigate Winnipeg’s 42nd homicide of 2021 – Dec 13, 2021