Winnipeg police investigate New Year’s Eve homicide

Winnipeg homicide investigators are looking into the death of a man at an Alexander Avenue residence.
Police said they were called about a man who had been seriously injured in the 300 block of Alexander just before 2:30 Friday morning. Officers found the man dead.
This marks Winnipeg’s 43rd homicide of 2021.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
