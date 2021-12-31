Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigate New Year’s Eve homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 31, 2021 10:46 am
Winnipeg Police Service car. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg homicide investigators are looking into the death of a man at an Alexander Avenue residence.

Police said they were called about a man who had been seriously injured in the 300 block of Alexander just before 2:30 Friday morning. Officers found the man dead.

Winnipeg police arrest suspect in fatal September shooting

This marks Winnipeg’s 43rd homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Police investigate Winnipeg's 42nd homicide of 2021
Police investigate Winnipeg's 42nd homicide of 2021 – Dec 13, 2021

 

