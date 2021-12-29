Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police arrest suspect in fatal September shooting

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 1:56 pm
Dawson McKay.
Dawson McKay. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal September shooting outside a Salter Street convenience store.

Police said they tracked down the suspect, 21-year-old Dawson Kenliegh McKay, just before midnight on Boxing Day at an Alpine Place apartment complex.

Read more: Winnipeg man wanted for second-degree murder, police say

McKay, who is now in custody and faces a charge of second-degree murder, was wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant in connection with the death of Joshua Jordan Paul Pashe, 24.

Trending Stories

Police said they believe McKay and Pashe were involved in a verbal argument before the shooting and didn’t previously know each other.

Click to play video: 'Teen dead after assault behind Salter Street convenience store' Teen dead after assault behind Salter Street convenience store
Teen dead after assault behind Salter Street convenience store – Jul 28, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
