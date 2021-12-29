Winnipeg police arrest suspect in fatal September shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal September shooting outside a Salter Street convenience store.

Police said they tracked down the suspect, 21-year-old Dawson Kenliegh McKay, just before midnight on Boxing Day at an Alpine Place apartment complex.

McKay, who is now in custody and faces a charge of second-degree murder, was wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant in connection with the death of Joshua Jordan Paul Pashe, 24.

Police said they believe McKay and Pashe were involved in a verbal argument before the shooting and didn’t previously know each other.

