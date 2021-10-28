Winnipeg man wanted for second-degree murder: Police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say Dawson Kenliegh Mckay, 21, is wanted for second-degree murder.

A man was shot outside a convenience store in the 100 block of Salter Street at about 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 26, Winnipeg police said.

Officers found the 26-year-old who had been shot and administered emergency first aid before taking him to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The man was identified as Joshua Jordan Paul Pashe from Winnipeg.

Members of the homicide unit have identified a suspect in the murder and are seeking the public’s help in locating McKay.

Police caution people not to approach McKay, but to call 911 immediately if you see him.

Anyone with additional information can call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS

