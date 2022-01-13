COVID-19 hospitalizations reach 499 as 45 more people admitted in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Another increase in hospitalizations has brought the number near 500.

An 45-person increase Thursday brings the province to 499 COVID patients in hospital, and nine more people have died.

One more person has been admitted to Manitoba ICUs with the virus, bringing that total to 47, public health officials said Thursday.

The province also reported 1,228 new cases, however, that number is not accurate, due to changes in how the province is collecting COVID-19 case data. Most Manitobans who request a test will receive a rapid antigen test, and the results are not recorded. Those who test positive and meet specific criteria are then given a PCR test, which is recorded.

The backlog of tests was cleared earlier this week.

Dr. Atwal says the province is shifting the focus away from containing Omicron, and towards managing risk. Says most people will become infected in the near future. Those who are at-risk need to get vaccinated, and get boosted, if possible. — Skylar Peters (@SkylarAPeters) January 12, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Wednesday, the province said they were shifting gears from prevention to mitigation of the virus.

Most people will become infected in the near future, said Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief of public health, adding those who are at-risk need to get vaccinated and boosted if possible.

Dr. Joss Reimer pointed to Manitoba statistics that show the risk of death is 63x more likely if someone is not vaccinated.