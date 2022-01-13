Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 hospitalizations reach 499 as 45 more people admitted in Manitoba

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 1:46 pm
This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/ CDC via AP. View image in full screen
This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/ CDC via AP.

Another increase in hospitalizations has brought the number near 500.

An 45-person increase Thursday brings the province to 499 COVID patients in hospital, and nine more people have died.

One more person has been admitted to Manitoba ICUs with the virus, bringing that total to 47, public health officials said Thursday.

The province also reported 1,228 new cases, however, that number is not accurate, due to changes in how the province is collecting COVID-19 case data. Most Manitobans who request a test will receive a rapid antigen test, and the results are not recorded. Those who test positive and meet specific criteria are then given a PCR test, which is recorded.

The backlog of tests was cleared earlier this week.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

Wednesday, the province said they were shifting gears from prevention to mitigation of the virus.

Most people will become infected in the near future, said Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief of public health, adding those who are at-risk need to get vaccinated and boosted if possible.

Dr. Joss Reimer pointed to Manitoba statistics that show the risk of death is 63x more likely if someone is not vaccinated.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus in manitoba taghospitalizations tagManitoba COVID-19 tagdaily update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers