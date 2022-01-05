Manitoba health officials to give COVID-19 update Wednesday amid surging Omicron cases

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials will update the province on the current state of COVID-19 on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

Global News will livestream the press conference here.

Drs. Joss Reimer and Jazz Atwal, head of the vaccine task force and deputy public health officer, respectively, will answer questions about the current COVID-19 numbers and the province’s vaccination campaign.

2:22 Manitoba schools moving back to remote learning until Jan. 17 Manitoba schools moving back to remote learning until Jan. 17

Manitoba, like all other provinces and territories in Canada, is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, which is more transmissible but appears to be less lethal than Delta, the previous variant of concern.

Story continues below advertisement

Tuesday’s numbers included 1,757 new cases — another record — two deaths, and a further 23 new hospitalizations since Monday, bringing the number of Manitobans in hospital with the virus to 251.

Of those in hospital as a result of the virus, 32 are in intensive care, no change from numbers reported Monday.

On Tuesday, the province also announced a one-week transition to remote learning for students, from Jan. 10 to Jan. 17.

Daycares are being asked to remain open but to prioritize children of essential workers for care.

The province will also distribute five million more masks for students and teachers and more rapid tests.

Advertisement