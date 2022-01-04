Manitoba teachers await answers from province on potential remote learning

Depending on where you live in Canada, the return to school from an extended holiday break is either happening soon or has been further delayed. Either way, there’s a lot of uncertainty.

Ontario announced two weeks of remote learning on Monday, in an effort to further stem the tide of COVID-19, and it’s a solution many in Manitoba are pushing for as well.

So far, students, parents and teachers are all waiting for an announcement from the province, which is expected to come at a press conference scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Winnipeg math teacher Will Penner told 680 CJOB that the uncertainty — with students, for now, scheduled to come back to classes next week — is difficult for everyone involved.

“Here we go again — that’s what goes through my head. I don’t even know what to think at this point,” Penner said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Teachers … students have gone through this, parents have gone through this. When are we going to know if we’re going to go through this again? That’s the big question right now.”

1:51 Manitoba parents keeping students home amid rising cases, Omicron concerns Manitoba parents keeping students home amid rising cases, Omicron concerns – Dec 20, 2021

Read more: Manitoba parents anxiously wait to see if return to school plans change

It’s a question the union representing Manitoba teachers and the province’s largest school division have also asked, with both urging the province, which has so far stayed mum on any potential changes, to move to remote learning, at least temporarily.

Winnipeg School Division (WSD) board chair Betty Edel, in a letter to the province Friday, urged the province to immediately move schools into Code Red.

“Although WSD has taken extreme measures all through the pandemic which included implementing mandatory vaccination for all staff in August 2021, in addition to wearing masks, sanitizing, distancing and improvements to ventilation, the virus has continued to spread throughout our schools and communities,” Edel said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Clearly, these measures are not enough to control and combat the spread of this particular virus.

“Healthcare experts have indicated that a third vaccine is now required, as most individuals are no longer fully protected from contracting the virus, although symptoms may be reduced, it does not control infecting others, in fact, it lives to find another host.”

Penner said that while moving to remote learning wouldn’t be the “loved” option for anyone involved, Manitobans need to take a break from the strong opinions on social media and go the safe route, even if it’s for a short time.

“There’s so many different things we’re reading — so many different ideologies about going back, and what teachers are worth, what students are worth, and what parents are going to go through.

“(Remote learning is) not easy. Trying to engage 25-30 students in the classroom, you’re there, you’re walking around, you’re allowed to ask them questions individually, talk to them in groups, whatever it might be.

“On the computer, it’s tough. It’s really tough. We hope for the best, but if there is a break, I hope it’s for the minimum amount of time we need to stop the spread of COVID and what’s happening in the city and the province.”

The province said it will provide an update at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Global News will stream the press conference.

Story continues below advertisement

1:41 Manitoba parents await direction for return to class plan Manitoba parents await direction for return to class plan