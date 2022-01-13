COVID-19: LHSC sets another record with 135 inpatients; MLHU adds 1 death

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Cases and testing – Outbreaks – Vaccinations – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

The London Health Sciences Centre is reporting a record-high number of COVID-19 inpatients for the third straight day.

LHSC said Thursday it is caring for 135 patients, up from 129 Wednesday and 107 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting another COVID-19-related death in the region. The death involves a woman in the 100+ age group and is associated with a long-term care home. She was fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

The MLHU also reported 323 cases Thursday.

Hospitalizations

LHSC is caring for a record-high 135 inpatients with COVID-19, up from a previous record of 129 reported Wednesday and 79 a week ago.

Of those, 24 are in adult critical care, up from 21 the day before and six the week prior.



Eight of the 135 are in Children’s Hospital, up from six Wednesday, with five or fewer in pediatric critical care. Last Thursday, LHSC reported five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 in Children’s Hospital and zero in pediatric critical care.



Of the 135 patients, 74 are being treated for COVID-19 and 61 were admitted to hospital for other reasons but have COVID-19, compared to 80 and 49, respectively, the day before. This data was not available last week.



Among staff, there are 509 cases of COVID-19, down from 512 the day before but up from 350 a week ago.

There are currently active outbreaks at University Hospital in 7IP Clinical Neurosciences – 204, 210, 300 wing and A9 Inpatients 100 and 200 Corridors as well as at Victoria Hospital’s B7-200 adult psychiatric intensive care unit (PICU).

Story continues below advertisement

The outbreak in A9 Inpatients 100 and 200 Corridors at UH involves 13 confirmed patient cases and 10 confirmed staff cases. The outbreak at 7IP Clinical Neurosciences involves 17 confirmed patient cases and five or fewer confirmed staff cases with another 16 potential staff cases.

The lone outbreak at Victoria Hospital involves seven patient cases and five or fewer confirmed cases among staff with another 10 potential staff cases.

LHSC also announced Thursday that only one essential care partner will be permitted in hospital with someone going into labour, down from two previously.

LHSC’s Visitor Policy for labouring persons is changing in response to the current stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/1RtluQYLsN — London Health Sciences Centre (@LHSCCanada) January 13, 2022

St. Joseph’s Health Care London is no longer differentiating between outbreak and non-outbreak cases. It’s reporting a total of 77 cases among patients or residents, up from 71 the day before, as well as 123 cases among health-care workers, up from 105 on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the 77 patient or resident cases reported Wednesday, 24 are at Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care, 52 are at Parkwood Institute Main Building and one is at Parkwood Institute Mental Health Care Building.

St. Joseph’s is currently reporting outbreaks in SM1, MV5 and MV1 at Mount Hope and in 3AE, 3KE, 4BE, 4AE, 4AN, 2Perth, GRU and MSK at Parkwood Institute Main Building.

Cases and testing

The MLHU reported 323 cases on Thursday and one death, involving a woman in the 100+ age group associated with a long-term care home. She was fully vaccinated.

Due to changes in eligibility for PCR testing, daily case counts are no longer considered a fully reliable reflection of COVID-19 activity in the region.

In total, there have been 25,227 confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic, including 3,648 active cases (a decrease of 336), 21,314 resolved cases (an increase of 666) and 265 deaths (an increase of one).

The test positivity rate for the week of Jan. 2 was 24.0 per cent, down from 28.3 per cent the week of Dec. 26, 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

2:20 COVID-19 death toll more than just numbers on a spreadsheet: ‘They’re your friends, your family’ COVID-19 death toll more than just numbers on a spreadsheet: ‘They’re your friends, your family’

Outbreaks

As of Thursday, outbreaks are active at the following long-term care homes, retirement homes or hospitals:

Arbor Trace Alzheimer’s Special Care Centre, facility-wide, declared Jan. 4

Babcock Community Care Centre, facility-wide, declared Dec. 31

Chartwell London, Magnolia and Pinebrook areas, declared Dec. 18

Chartwell Parkhill, Countryside Unit, declared Jan. 1

Country Terrace, Nottinghill Unit, declared Dec. 28

Dearness Home, in 5E, 5W, 4E, Oakdale and 2W, declared Dec. 29

Dorchester Terrace, facility-wide, declared Jan. 6

Earls Court Village, first and third floors, declared Jan. 2

Elmwood Place, facility-wide, declared Dec. 27

Extendicare, first, second and third floors, declared Dec. 24

Henley Place LTC Residence, facility-wide, declared Dec. 29

Highview Residence – Chapin House, facility-wide, declared Jan. 7

Kensington Village, first and second floors, declared Jan. 4

Kensington Village Retirement, Highbury area, declared Jan. 4

LHSC – University Hospital, 7IP Neurosciences, declared Jan. 1

LHSC – University Hospital, A9 Inpatient – 100 and 200 Corridors, declared Jan. 11

LHSC – Victoria Hospital, PICU, declared Dec. 31

Manor Village at London, 4 West and 4 Centre, declared Jan. 10

McCormick Home, Evergreen unit, declared Dec. 14

McGarrell Place, facility-wide, declared Jan. 1

Meadow Park Care Centre, facility-wide, declared Jan. 1

Middlesex Terrace, third floor, declared Dec. 26

Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care, SM1, MV5 and MV1, declared Dec. 25

Oakcrossing Retirement Living, facility-wide, declared Jan. 4

Parkwood Institute Main Building, 2 Perth, declared Jan. 5

Parkwood Institute Main Building, 3 Kent/Essex, declared Dec. 31

Parkwood Institute Main Building, 3A-East, declared Dec. 23

Parkwood Institute Main Building, 4 Bruce Elgin, declared Jan. 3

Parkwood Institute Main Building, 4AE/4AN, declared Jan. 9

Parkwood Institute Main Building, 5AN and 5AE, declared Jan. 9

Strathmere Lodge, facility-wide, declared Jan. 6

Village of Glendale Crossing, facility-wide, Lambeth, declared Dec. 25

Westmount Gardens, Daisy Unit, declared Jan. 3

There is also an outbreak at Peoplecare Oak Crossing, in White Pine and Red Oak, declared Dec. 31, but the illness is only described as “respiratory unknown.”

Story continues below advertisement

There are no active outbreaks at elementary or secondary schools, child-care or early years centres or post-secondary institutions in the MLHU’s jurisdiction as of Thursday.



1:57 COVID-19: Ontario to distribute 9 million N95 masks to educators and child-care staff COVID-19: Ontario to distribute 9 million N95 masks to educators and child-care staff

Vaccinations

The MLHU announced Thursday that the local vaccine campaign has surpassed 1-million doses administered.

With a return to in-person learning scheduled for Monday, Loblaw announced that its Real Canadian Superstore locations at Oxford and Gammage streets and Oxford Street and Hyde Park Road in London will be among those hosting vaccine clinics for educators and other school staff from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, by phone appointment only. Attendees will need to provide their board ID or proof of employer.

As of Jan. 8, 88.6 per cent of those aged five and older have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, up from 88 per cent a week prior, while 82.7 per cent have had two doses, up from 82.1 per cent a week prior.

Story continues below advertisement

The percentage of people who’ve received third doses climbed to 31.8 per cent as of Jan. 8 from 25.4 per cent as of Jan. 1. Note that those under 18 are not currently eligible for a third dose.

More than 68 per cent of those aged 70 and older have had a third dose as of Jan. 8.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says individuals who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should consider themselves to be positive for COVID-19 and self-isolate.

The health unit has provided information on what to do if you develop symptoms, test positive on a rapid test or PCR test or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.



Health unit data shows that since Dec. 1, 39.59 per cent of hospitalized cases have involved people who were unvaccinated and 56.85 per cent involved fully vaccinated individuals in that same timeframe. The rest involve those who were partially vaccinated. Note that unvaccinated residents make up only 11.4 per cent of the region’s five-and-older population as of Jan. 8.

Of the 13 deaths reported in the past six weeks, seven involved fully vaccinated individuals and six involved unvaccinated individuals.

Story continues below advertisement

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies, as well as guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country, transportation support for those in need and more.

Ontario

Ontario reported 3,630 people in hospital with COVID on Thursday — an all-time high — though just over half of them were initially admitted due to complications with the virus.

There are 500 people in ICUs, down by five from the day before, roughly 82 per cent of those in intensive care were admitted because of COVID.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 9,909 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions.

The death toll in the province has risen to 10,480 as 35 more virus-related deaths were added from over the past month.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported one death Thursday, involving a woman in the 100+ age group, tied to the Woodingford Lodge outbreak in Woodstock. This follows four deaths reported Wednesday and three reported Tuesday, four of which were also tied to long-term care homes.

SWPH reported 25 hospitalizations on Thursday, up from 24 the day before and 12 a week ago. There were eight cases in the ICU, unchanged from Tuesday and up from four a week ago.

Story continues below advertisement

The test positivity rate for the week of Jan. 2 was 19.5 per cent, down from 24.8 per cent during the week of Dec. 26.

As for cases, SWPH is reporting:

8,831 cases (an increase of 112, with one case removed due to data cleanup)

1,173 active cases (a decrease of 139)

7,531 resolved cases (an increase of 419; note that SWPH clears all cases after 10 days regardless of outcome)

127 deaths (an increase of one)



There are active outbreaks at the following long-term homes, retirement homes and hospitals:

Valleyview Nursing Home, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 23 and involving 16 resident cases and 24 staff cases

Woodingford Lodge, Woodstock, declared Dec. 28 and involving 13 resident cases, 14 staff cases and one death



Tillsonburg Retirement Residence – Tillsonburg, declared Dec. 29 and involving three resident cases

Chartwell Oxford Gardens, Woodstock, declared Dec. 30 and involving 12 resident cases and four staff cases

Caressant Care Bonnie Place Retirement Home, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 30 and involving 15 resident cases, nine staff cases and one death

Caressant Care Bonnie Place Nursing Home, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 30 and involving 11 resident cases and eight staff cases

Elgin Manor, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 31 and involving four resident cases and two staff cases

Extendicare, Port Stanley, declared Jan. 2 and involving nine resident cases and 11 staff cases

Secord Trails, Ingersoll, declared Jan. 2 and involving 35 resident cases, 15 staff cases and two deaths

Chartwell Aylmer, Aylmer, declared Jan. 2 and involving five resident cases and six staff cases

Alexandra Hospital, Ingersoll, declared Jan. 3 and involving nine resident cases and three staff cases

Caressant Care Nursing Home – Woodstock, declared Jan. 3 and involving one resident case and 11 staff cases

Maples Nursing Home – Tavistock, declared Jan. 7, involving one resident case and eight staff cases

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital – St. Thomas, declared Jan. 7, involving four resident cases and three staff cases

As of Jan. 12, 76.7 per cent of those aged five and older in the region had received two doses of the vaccine, while 81.8 per cent have had at least one dose.

Story continues below advertisement

1:01 COVID-19: Ontario to launch school-based vaccination clinics as in-person learning restarts COVID-19: Ontario to launch school-based vaccination clinics as in-person learning restarts

A walk-in vaccination clinic will be held on Jan. 13 in Straffordville from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Straffordville Community Centre at 56169 Heritage Line.

Further information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

The health unit encouraged people to join its Same-Day Vaccination List, which offers any leftover doses due to cancellations or no-shows.

Huron and Perth

On Thursday, Huron Perth Public Health reported nine people were in hospital with COVID-19, up from six Wednesday and up from six a week ago.

Of those, six are considered to be active cases.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of health-care workers with active COVID-19 infections climbed to 95, up from 89 Wednesday and 21 a week ago.

For the week of Jan. 2, the test positivity rate was 11 per cent, from 21.2 per cent for the week of Dec. 26.



In total, HPPH reported on Wednesday:

4,394 total cases (an increase of 88)

1,262 active cases (an increase of 73)

3,054 recoveries (an increase of 15)

78 deaths to date (unchanged)

The most recent deaths were reported on Tuesday when two deaths were added to the tally, no further details were provided.



There are 21 active outbreaks reported by HPPH, including 10 at long-term care or retirement homes:

Braemar Nursing Home, North Huron, declared Jan. 12 and involving two residents and four staff cases

Hillside Manor, Perth East, declared Dec. 31 and involving three staff cases

Kingsway Lodge, St. Marys, declared Jan. 3 and involving 10 resident cases and 14 staff cases

Knollcrest Lodge, Perth East, declared Jan. 12 and involving three staff cases

Queensway Nursing home, Bluewater, declared Dec. 31 and involving one resident case and one staff case

Caressant Care Retirement Home, North Perth, declared Jan. 2 and involving one resident case and two staff cases

Exeter Villa, South Huron, declared Jan. 2 and involving six resident cases and 12 staff cases

Goderich Place, Goderich, declared Jan. 8 and involving one resident case and three staff cases

Maplewood Manor Retirement Home, Huron East, declared Dec. 30 and involving one resident case and three staff cases

Seaforth Manor Retirement Home, Huron East, declared Jan. 2 and involving three resident cases and three staff cases



HPPH is also reporting an outbreak at Stratford General Hospital, declared Jan. 7, involving one patient and four staff members.

Story continues below advertisement

HPPH is reporting 10 outbreaks at congregate living settings but no further details were provided.

An outbreak at Wildwood Care Centre, St. Marys, declared Dec. 27 and involving seven staff cases, is no longer listed as active.



As of Jan. 10, 83.3 per cent of residents aged five and older have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while 78.4 per cent are fully vaccinated. Third-dose coverage stands at 38.6 per cent of those five and older, though those under the age of 18 are not eligible for a third dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

2:02 COVID-19: Growing concerns marginalized communities will be unjustly targeted by anti-vaccination tax COVID-19: Growing concerns marginalized communities will be unjustly targeted by anti-vaccination tax

Sarnia and Lambton

Bluewater Health reported 35 patients in hospital with confirmed COVID-19, unchanged from Wednesday and up from 24 a week ago.



Story continues below advertisement

Lambton Public Health is reporting the average ICU occupancy was at 95 per cent for the week of Jan. 2, up from 80 per cent for the week of Dec. 26.

The test positivity rate for the week of Jan. 2 was 28.5 per cent, down from 31.2 per cent for the week of Dec. 26.

On Thursday, Lambton Public Health reported:

7,427 total cases (an increase of 147)

870 active cases (a decrease of 69)

6,464 resolved cases (an increase of 214)

93 deaths to date (an increase of two)

No further details were provided about the two deaths reported Thursday.

LPH reported 15 active outbreaks as of Thursday, including at the following congregate living facilities:

Christian Horizons in Sarnia, declared Jan. 10 and involving fewer than five resident cases and fewer than five staff/caregiver cases

Lambton County Developmental Services in Wyoming, declared Jan. 9 and involving fewer than five resident cases and fewer than five staff/caregiver cases

Huron House Boys Home in Brights Grove, declared Jan. 8 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff/caregivers

Community Living Sarnia-Lambton in Sarnia, declared Jan. 7 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff/caregivers

St. Francis Advocates in Petrolia, declared Jan. 7 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff/caregivers

Community Living Sarnia-Lambton in Sarnia, declared Jan. 6 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff/caregivers

There are outbreaks at the following long-term care and retirement homes:

Story continues below advertisement

Watford Quality Care in Watford, declared Jan. 5 and involving fewer than five resident cases and fewer than five staff cases

Trillium Villa in Sarnia, declared Jan. 3 and involving 24 residents and 23 staff/caregivers

Marshall Gowland Manor in Sarnia, declared Jan. 1 and involving fewer than five residents and 13 staff/caregivers

Afton Park Place in Sarnia, declared Dec. 31 and involving fewer than five residents and nine staff/caregivers

Sumac Lodge in Sarnia, declared Dec. 31 and involving 20 resident cases and 12 cases among staff/caregivers

Fiddick’s Nursing Home in Petrolia, declared Dec. 30 and involving 11 residents and 16 staff/caregivers

Outbreaks have also been reported at a jail and hospital. The outbreak at Sarnia Jail in Sarnia was declared Jan. 8 and involves nine inmates and fewer than five staff members. The outbreak at Bluewater Health in Sarnia was declared Jan. 7 and involves five patients and six staff members.

There is also an outbreak at an unidentified workplace, declared Jan. 11 involving three cases.

Outbreaks at Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia, declared Dec. 29 and involving fewer than five residents and eight staff/caregivers, and at Rosewood Retirement Village in Sarnia, declared Dec. 26 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff/caregivers, were both declared over as of Jan. 12.

Eighty-one per cent of area residents age five and older have had at least one dose of vaccine while 77 per cent have had two doses. Thirty-two per cent have had a third dose, health unit data shows. Note that those under 18 are not currently eligible for a third dose.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also contact the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

