Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Health

COVID-19: Vaccine campaign passes 1M mark in London and Middlesex County

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted January 13, 2022 12:46 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario to launch school-based vaccination clinics as in-person learning restarts' COVID-19: Ontario to launch school-based vaccination clinics as in-person learning restarts
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said Wednesday that the province would launch school-based vaccination clinics after restarting in-person learning on Jan. 17.

Just over a year into its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has announced a new milestone for the region after it administered its 1,000,000th dose on Wednesday.

The MLHU’s vaccination efforts in London, Ont., and Middlesex County officially began on Dec. 23, 2020 when the first dose was administered to Karen Dann at the Western Fair District Agriplex, which has since become the region’s longest-running mass vaccination clinic.

Read more: COVID-19 — Mobile vaccine clinic to roll out across Middlesex County through January

Vaccination efforts have since grown to see an average of 2,597 doses administered each day at a variety of settings across the region including mass vaccination clinics, hospitals, primary care practices and pharmacies, mobile and pop-up clinics, workplaces and First Nations communities.

On top of the MLHU, the campaign has also been supported through a partnership between the City of London, the County of Middlesex, London Health Sciences Centre and Thames Valley Family Health Team, along with numerous primary care and pharmacy partners.

As of Jan. 8, more than 91.9 per cent of all residents in London and Middlesex County over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the MLHU.

Trending Stories

About 89.5 per cent of that group has received two doses.

The MLHU says it is unable to provide the exact location and time when the millionth dose was given on Wednesday “because of the many ways the vaccine is currently being provided across the region.”

Read more: ‘We aren’t going down that road,’ Ontario premier says of tax on unvaccinated

Those looking to arrange a vaccine appointment through the MLHU can do so at any time through its online booking portal.

A phone booking option is also available at 226-289-3560. Lines are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

Click to play video: 'COVID vaccination clinic at Toronto Zoo for education and childcare staff' COVID vaccination clinic at Toronto Zoo for education and childcare staff
COVID vaccination clinic at Toronto Zoo for education and childcare staff
