COVID-19: Vaccine campaign passes 1M mark in London and Middlesex County

Just over a year into its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has announced a new milestone for the region after it administered its 1,000,000th dose on Wednesday.

The MLHU’s vaccination efforts in London, Ont., and Middlesex County officially began on Dec. 23, 2020 when the first dose was administered to Karen Dann at the Western Fair District Agriplex, which has since become the region’s longest-running mass vaccination clinic.

Vaccination efforts have since grown to see an average of 2,597 doses administered each day at a variety of settings across the region including mass vaccination clinics, hospitals, primary care practices and pharmacies, mobile and pop-up clinics, workplaces and First Nations communities.

On top of the MLHU, the campaign has also been supported through a partnership between the City of London, the County of Middlesex, London Health Sciences Centre and Thames Valley Family Health Team, along with numerous primary care and pharmacy partners.

Karen Dann, a registered nurse and administrator with Country Terrace nursing home, has become the first person in London to receive Pfizer’s #COVID19 vaccination. Here’s @MLHealthUnit public health nurse Tracy Benedict giving her the first of 2 doses #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/2bogAb5GtX — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) December 23, 2020

As of Jan. 8, more than 91.9 per cent of all residents in London and Middlesex County over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the MLHU.

About 89.5 per cent of that group has received two doses.

The MLHU says it is unable to provide the exact location and time when the millionth dose was given on Wednesday “because of the many ways the vaccine is currently being provided across the region.”

Those looking to arrange a vaccine appointment through the MLHU can do so at any time through its online booking portal.

A phone booking option is also available at 226-289-3560. Lines are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

