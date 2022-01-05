COVID-19: Mobile vaccine clinic to roll out across Middlesex County through January

Send this page to someone via email

Officials with the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service (MLPS) say their mobile COVID-19 vaccination team will be rolling into communities across Middlesex County this month as health officials work to get more doses into arms amid a rise in cases and hospitalizations due to the Omicron variant.

The organization on Tuesday released a list of the team’s 15 planned January stops, with the first on Jan. 9 at the FlightExec Centre auditorium in Dorchester from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Subsequent clinic dates are scheduled for:

Jan. 10 at Lucan Memorial Arena in Lucan from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 11 at Kerwood Fire Station as a drive-thru clinic from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Jan. 12 at Ailsa Craig Recreation Centre in Ailsa Craig from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 at Ilderton Community Centre in Ilderton from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jan. 14. at Melbourne Fire Station in Melbourne as a drive-thru clinic from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 17 at Lucan Memorial Centre in Lucan from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 18 at North Middlesex Community Centre in Parkhill from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 19 at Thorndale Lions Community Centre in Thorndale from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 20 at Glencoe Fire Station in Glencoe as a drive-thru clinic from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 25 at Ailsa Craig Recreation Centre in Ailsa Craig from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 26 at Gemini Sports Complex works in Strathroy from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 27 at Biddulph-Blanshard Fire Department in Granton as a drive-thru clinic from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 30 at FlightExec Centre auditorium in Dorchester from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 31 at Glencoe Fire Station in Glencoe as a drive-thru clinic from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

MLPS says no registration is required for the vaccine clinics, which will be providing first, second and third doses. The health unit says that due to limited Pfizer-BioNTech supply in Ontario, which is being prioritized for those aged 12 to 29, residents 30 and older will receive the Moderna Spikevax vaccine.

Those attending are asked to bring a health card or another piece of identification that confirms identity and date of birth.

The ramping up of the mobile clinic comes as another mass vaccination site in the region is set to come back online this week.

The vaccination clinic at Earl Nichols Arena will resume immunizations on Thursday after being shuttered in early September when demand for first and second doses declined. Officials announced its reopening last month when the province expanded eligibility for booster doses to all adults.

The restart of the Earl Nichols clinic also comes as the Caradoc Community Centre clinic in Mount Brydges saw its hours of operation altered this week. That clinic now operates Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to data from the Middlesex-London Health Unit, as of Jan. 1, 88 per cent of residents five and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 82.3 per cent have received two doses.

Just over a quarter of residents, roughly 128,100 people, have received a third booster dose, data shows.

More information on the local COVID-19 vaccination campaign can be found on the health unit’s website.