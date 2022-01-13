SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe tests positive for COVID-19

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 11:29 am
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test. Liam Richards / The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson from his office said Thursday that Moe tested positive on a rapid antigen test.

Read more: Saskatchewan remains the only province without tighter restrictions

Moe has no symptoms and the spokesperson said Moe routinely monitors his status through testing.

His last negative test was on Jan. 9 and he tested positive on Jan. 13.

The spokesperson said all of Moe’s close contacts within the past 48 hours have been notified.

Moe said in a tweet that he is feeling fine, but will be self-isolating and working from home for the next five days.

Story continues below advertisement

He held a press conference on Wednesday morning and the province says anyone who was in attendance should self-monitor and rapid test.

Trending Stories

Read more: Saskatchewan extends public health orders to end of February

At the press conference, Moe said all current public health measures, including masking in public places, have been extended until the end of February.

He also said new measures are not contemplated at this time and said restrictions in other provinces don’t “seem to be slowing the spread of Omicron.”

Click to play video: 'Scott Moe announces Saskatchewan will extend public health orders to end of February' Scott Moe announces Saskatchewan will extend public health orders to end of February
Scott Moe announces Saskatchewan will extend public health orders to end of February
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagScott Moe tagSaskatchewan Premier Scott Moe tagScott Moe COVID-19 tagSaskatchewan Premier Scott Moe COVID-19 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers