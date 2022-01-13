Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson from his office said Thursday that Moe tested positive on a rapid antigen test.

Moe has no symptoms and the spokesperson said Moe routinely monitors his status through testing.

His last negative test was on Jan. 9 and he tested positive on Jan. 13.

The spokesperson said all of Moe’s close contacts within the past 48 hours have been notified.

Moe said in a tweet that he is feeling fine, but will be self-isolating and working from home for the next five days.

I tested positive this morning for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test. I’m feeling fine, but will be self-isolating and working from home for the next five days. pic.twitter.com/RCXIbzp5nj — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) January 13, 2022

He held a press conference on Wednesday morning and the province says anyone who was in attendance should self-monitor and rapid test.

At the press conference, Moe said all current public health measures, including masking in public places, have been extended until the end of February.

He also said new measures are not contemplated at this time and said restrictions in other provinces don’t “seem to be slowing the spread of Omicron.”

1:47 Scott Moe announces Saskatchewan will extend public health orders to end of February Scott Moe announces Saskatchewan will extend public health orders to end of February