Unvaccinated City of Hamilton employees face new deadline

The clock is ticking for about seven per cent of the municipal workforce — 552 City of Hamilton employees.

City councillors have approved changes to the city’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, which gives employees until the end of May to get fully vaccinated, or lose their jobs as of June 1.

There are 474 employees who have been undergoing twice-weekly rapid testing since early November 2021 who are affected, along with 68 workers who have refused testing or not disclosed their vaccination status.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger said those staffers have “plenty of runway” to come into compliance.

“There’s ample opportunity for them to take the vaccine that everyone else has benefitted from,” stressed Eisenberger.

Human resources director Lora Fontana said the tougher policy is needed to ensure a safe workplace, since it has become more difficult to access an “adequate and reliable supply” of rapid test kits.

Fontana added there is also concern with “the efficacy of these tests, and whether two times a week is still appropriate, and if it will provide us with the information we need to ensure a healthy and safe work environment.”