Health

New Brunswick to hold COVID-19 update amid rising hospitalizations

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 10:16 am
Click to play video: 'Opposition calls for N.B. to update COVID-19 plans' Opposition calls for N.B. to update COVID-19 plans
As more and more New Brunswickers test positive for COVID-19, the provincial opposition says people need to know what the plan is. Rising numbers of people in hospital could trigger another phase of the pandemic plan, and the opposition leader is calling on the government to update its COVID-19 pandemic plans. Tim Roszell reports.

New Brunswick officials are set to hold a COVID-19 news conference Tuesday afternoon, the day after the province reported its highest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

The technical briefing on COVID-19 forecasting in the province is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be live streamed here.

It will feature Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, Dr. France Desrosiers, president and CEO of Vitalité Health Network, Dr. John Dornan, interim president and CEO of Horizon Health Network, and Mathieu Chalifoux, chief epidemiologist,

On Monday, the province reported that there were 86 New Brunswickers in hospital, with 13 patients in intensive care.

Read more: COVID-19: N.B. sets another pandemic record for hospitalizations

This is an increase of seven patients in hospital from the previous day. 

The old hospitalization record was 80, which was set on Saturday.

Over the weekend, two people died from COVID-19, both of whom were in their 70s. One person was in Zone 2 (Saint John region) and another person was in Zone 7 (Miramichi region).

New Brunswick reported 220 new cases on Monday based on PCR lab tests.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
