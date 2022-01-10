New Brunswick senior couple lacking reliable home care due to staffing shortage

Send this page to someone via email

Donna and Lloyd Prosser have been without reliable home health care since Dec. 23, when they received a call from Bayshore Home Health telling them no one was available to come in.

“They just don’t show up, ” their son Todd Prosser said in an interview on Monday, explaining that since then, they have only occasionally received help, and it’s usually on a very sporadic schedule.

This is a big shift from the normal eight hours of care a day they’ve been receiving for the past few years following Donna’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis and Lloyd’s stroke.

“It’s made quite a little bit of difference. I’ve gotta look after pills, I’ve gotta look after the dishes, I’ve gotta look after food, I have to shovel snow, or try to,” Lloyd said, noting he only has use of one of his hands.

Lloyd Prosser is currently paying $1,300 a month for the help he and his wife aren’t receiving. The rest is paid for by the provincial government through a program aimed at keeping seniors in their homes as long as possible.

The lack of consistent help is a big concern for their son Todd.

“My mom gets up in the morning, she has to go through a routine to check her blood sugars and blood pressure and she takes Insulin because she’s a diabetic.”

He explained the caregivers also document relevant facts about his mother’s help for her doctors and also do light housekeeping, cooking, and activities with her like playing cards.

“I don’t know if they’re eating properly, I know my mom wouldn’t be if it weren’t for my dad,” he said.

It’s simply not possible for he and his sister to care for their parents eight hours a day.

“I work two jobs, I work for the school board, I drive a school bus, and I have my own business that I’m busy with all the time. Plus I have my own family, it’s just too hard.”

Todd and his family have tried to contact Bayshore and the provincial government, but have been unable to get a straight answer as to when regular care could resume.

“I don’t know what more I can do,” he said.

His parents have lived in their home for over 40 years, and they want to stay as long as they can.

“If they go to a [special care] home while COVID’s going on […] it will be so hard to see them.”

He said he doesn’t blame the employees, but rather believes there are larger factors at play.

“I would just like to see the government step in and help these people that are working for these companies and pay them a decent wage,” Todd said.

“They seem to have a lot of young kids that they hire, train and in two or three weeks, they quit. There’s got to be a reason why there is such a turnover in the field.”

Bayshore Home Health has not responded to Global News’ request for comment.

The Department of Social Development was unable to provide a statement in time for publication.