‘I’m so ready’: New Brunswickers welcome expanded COVID-19 booster eligibility

Caitlyn Chatterton, 26, says she’ll log into New Brunswick’s appointment booking site first thing Monday morning.

That’s when New Brunswick will expand its eligibility for COVID-19 booster doses, opening up appointments to those 18-years-old and up who are 5 months out from their second shot.

“I’m so ready,” she says. “I’ll do everything I can to stay protected against this.”

Chatterton says her first and second doses brought her peace of mind — and only mild side effects.

“It’s a sense of relief knowing that I’m doing my part not to get people sick.”

One person, in particular, stays top of her mind.

“I have a grandmother who lives alone, who I wasn’t able to hug for like seven months, which was super hard,” she says.

“As the vaccine started coming out we were able to kind of connect and see each other again. Which is really nice.”

Up Route 7, in Fredericton, 30-year-old Reid Lodge is in a similar position.

“I’m thrilled that we’re finally eligible.”

Lodge says they’ve watched New Brunswick’s third dose rollout with a bit of frustration that the province is lagging behind most others in the country. Experts actually said that was for the best, though, with the Omicron variant making other, vulnerable residents even more so.

The wildfire spread of COVID-19 by this variant has sent New Brunswick’s numbers soaring. A record 80 hospitalizations were reported Saturday.

Lodge says those numbers have them concerned about to risk — even in getting this latest shot.

“I’ll definitely feel better once the booster is in me and has had its chance to get working,” says Lodge.

At Friday’s provincial briefing officials made another appeal for residents to book their appointments.

“As challenging as our current situation is, without vaccines, it would be much, much worse,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jennifer Russell.