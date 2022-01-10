COVID-19: N.B. sets another pandemic record for hospitalizations

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick now has 86 people hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest number since the pandemic began.

According to the province’s dashboard, 13 of those patients are in ICU.

This is an increase of seven patients in hospital from the previous day.

The old hospitalization record was 80, which was set on Saturday.

Over the weekend, two people died from COVID-19, both of whom were in their 70s. One person was in Zone 2 (Saint John region) and another person was in Zone 7 (Miramichi region).

New cases and vaccinations

Meanwhile, the province reported 220 new cases based on PCR lab tests. As well, there were 443 rapid test results that were submitted to the province’s self-reporting portal with a result date of Sunday.

As of Monday, the province has administered 1,500,679 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 681,578 people have received a first dose and 624,285 have received a second dose. According to the dashboard, 194,816 residents have received a booster dose.

Currently, all New Brunswickers aged 18 and over are eligible to book a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as long as five months have passed since their second dose.

The province said that those eligible will be offered Moderna at booster clinics, regardless of what they received for previous doses.

“The limited supply of Pfizer booster doses is being reserved for people 12-29 because the risk of complications in this age group, while very small, is reduced with the Pfizer vaccine,” the province wrote in a news release.

“There is no difference in risks between Moderna and Pfizer for people over 30.”

