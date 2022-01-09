Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: New Brunswick records 1 death, 201 new cases

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 9, 2022 2:19 pm
Click to play video: 'What’s driving New Brunswick’s COVID-19 restriction changes?' What’s driving New Brunswick’s COVID-19 restriction changes?
For New Brunswickers trying to keep themselves and their families safe from COVID-19, dealing with the changes in health restrictions can be tricky. The province’s response to COVID-19 has changed over the course of the pandemic. Travis Fortnum has a look at what motivates the changes – and what role, if any, politics plays in making decisions.

New Brunswick reported its 172nd COVID-19 related death, and 201 new cases based on PCR test results.

The province did not issue a release Sunday, but updated its dashboard with the new numbers.

Read more: Total reported COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick surpass 20K

There is now an estimated 7,933 active cases.

Currently, there are 79 people in hospital, including 16 in ICU. Ten people are on ventilators.

As of Sunday, the province has administered 1,496,423 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, of which 681,284 have received a first dose and 624,172 have received a second dose. According to the dashboard, 190,967 residents have received a booster dose.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: New Brunswick doctor warns lockdown needed' COVID-19: New Brunswick doctor warns lockdown needed
COVID-19: New Brunswick doctor warns lockdown needed

Beginning Monday, all New Brunswickers aged 18 and over will be eligible to book a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as long as five months have passed since their second dose.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is an important step forward in protecting New Brunswickers from the impacts of Omicron,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard, during a news conference Friday.

— with a file from Karla Renic

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagNew Brunswick COVID-19 tagNew Brunswick coronavirus tagNB COVID-19 tagNB Omicron tagOmicron NB tagnew brunswick covid-19 vaccinations tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers