COVID-19: New Brunswick records 1 death, 201 new cases

New Brunswick reported its 172nd COVID-19 related death, and 201 new cases based on PCR test results.

The province did not issue a release Sunday, but updated its dashboard with the new numbers.

There is now an estimated 7,933 active cases.

Currently, there are 79 people in hospital, including 16 in ICU. Ten people are on ventilators.

As of Sunday, the province has administered 1,496,423 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, of which 681,284 have received a first dose and 624,172 have received a second dose. According to the dashboard, 190,967 residents have received a booster dose.

Beginning Monday, all New Brunswickers aged 18 and over will be eligible to book a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as long as five months have passed since their second dose.

“This is an important step forward in protecting New Brunswickers from the impacts of Omicron,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard, during a news conference Friday.

— with a file from Karla Renic