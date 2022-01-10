Menu

Traffic

20 vehicles involved in string of Highway 401 crashes east of Cobourg

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 6:50 pm
Click to play video: 'String of crashes on Hwy. 401 east of Cobourg between Grafton and Colborne' String of crashes on Hwy. 401 east of Cobourg between Grafton and Colborne
WATCH: No serious injuries were reported as up to 20 vehicles were involved in crashes and collisions along the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 between Grafton and Colborne on Monday.

Twenty vehicles were involved in multiple crashes on a section of Hwy. 401 east of Cobourg on Monday afternoon.

The 10-kilometre stretch of collisions — involving transport trucks, a snowplow and civilian and commercial vehicles — were along the highway’s eastbound lanes from the exits to Grafton to Colborne.

Grafton is about 10 km east of Cobourg. Emergency crews began responding to incidents before 3 p.m.

Read more: Armoured truck loaded with gold and silver rolls over on Highway 401

No serious injuries were reported but one person was transported to hospital by paramedics.

Weather with whiteout conditions and ice buildup are being cited by Northumberland OPP as factors in the collisions that prompted the section of the highway to be closed until just before 5 p.m.

Damaged vehicles were towed to a a parking lot just off the highway at Colborne where police took reports of the incidents.

As the highway was closed, some motorists attempted to travel on rural roads to find the next on-ramp of the highway.

However, OPP reported a number of vehicles were getting stuck on the slippery rural roads.

