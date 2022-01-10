Menu

Crime

Man rushed to hospital following fight and shooting in central Abbotsford

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 12:33 pm
Abbotsford police confirm a man was shot early Monday morning and taken to the hospital. View image in full screen
Abbotsford police confirm a man was shot early Monday morning and taken to the hospital. Global News

A man was rushed to the hospital Monday morning following a fight and a shooting in central Abbotsford.

Police were called at 6:28 a.m. about a fight at an apartment building in the 33400 block of George Ferguson Way.

That’s where they found a 44-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the investigators are in the preliminary stages of the investigation, but early indications suggest it is a targeted incident.

Investigators are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage from anyone travelling along George Ferguson Way Monday morning between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. They are asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

Read more: Overnight stabbing leaves man dead in Abbotsford

It has been a violent few days in the city of Abbotsford.

Ryan Lajeunesse, 41, died following a stabbing Saturday morning in the area of Clearbrook and Peardonville roads.

He was rushed to the hospital but died of his injuries.

