Man rushed to hospital following fight and shooting in central Abbotsford

A man was rushed to the hospital Monday morning following a fight and a shooting in central Abbotsford.

Police were called at 6:28 a.m. about a fight at an apartment building in the 33400 block of George Ferguson Way.

That’s where they found a 44-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the investigators are in the preliminary stages of the investigation, but early indications suggest it is a targeted incident.

Investigators are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage from anyone travelling along George Ferguson Way Monday morning between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. They are asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

It has been a violent few days in the city of Abbotsford.

Ryan Lajeunesse, 41, died following a stabbing Saturday morning in the area of Clearbrook and Peardonville roads.

He was rushed to the hospital but died of his injuries.