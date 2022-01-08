Menu

Crime

Overnight stabbing leaves man dead in Abbotsford

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 8, 2022 1:07 pm
One man is dead after an overnight stabbing in Abbotsford. View image in full screen
One man is dead after an overnight stabbing in Abbotsford. Global News

Police in Abbotsford, B.C., say a man is dead after an overnight stabbing.

Officers were called to the area of Clearbrook and Peardonville roads around 2 a.m., Saturday, where they found a 41-year-old man seriously injured.

Read more: IHIT investigates Abbotsford fatal stabbing

The victim was taken to hospital but did not survive.

Police believe the attack was targeted but said they haven’t identified or arrested a suspect.

Read more: Abbotsford police identify man stabbed to death at homeless camp

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the case.

Anyone with information or video shot in the area is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448.

