Overnight stabbing leaves man dead in Abbotsford

Police in Abbotsford, B.C., say a man is dead after an overnight stabbing.

Officers were called to the area of Clearbrook and Peardonville roads around 2 a.m., Saturday, where they found a 41-year-old man seriously injured.

The victim was taken to hospital but did not survive.

Police believe the attack was targeted but said they haven’t identified or arrested a suspect.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the case.

Anyone with information or video shot in the area is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448.

