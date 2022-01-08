Overnight stabbing leaves man dead in Abbotsford

Police in Abbotsford, B.C., say a man is dead after an overnight stabbing.
Officers were called to the area of Clearbrook and Peardonville roads around 2 a.m., Saturday, where they found a 41-year-old man seriously injured.
The victim was taken to hospital but did not survive.
Police believe the attack was targeted but said they haven’t identified or arrested a suspect.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the case.
Anyone with information or video shot in the area is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448.
