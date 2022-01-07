Vancouver Canucks’ home game on Saturday postponed by NHL; attendance restrictions cited

Send this page to someone via email

The NHL has postponed Saturday’s game between the Canucks and Ottawa Senators in Vancouver due to ongoing attendance restrictions.

The league also pushed back a matchup between the Senators and Jets in Winnipeg that was originally set for Jan. 15.

The NHL says the games will be rescheduled for dates later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted.

Neither the Canucks (16-15-3) nor the Sens (9-18-2) have played since Jan. 1, and Vancouver hasn’t hosted a game since Dec. 14, when they edged the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3.

"It'll be nine straight games on the road." 🗣 Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the impact of Saturday's game at Rogers Arena being postponed pic.twitter.com/8Ih5WCKjgg — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 7, 2022

Ottawa has been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that saw nine players and an assistant coach placed in the league’s protocol, and forced Thursday’s game against the Kraken in Seattle to be pushed back indefinitely.

Vancouver had five players on the COVID list on Thursday.

