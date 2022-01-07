Menu

Ahmaud Arbery's killers sentenced to life in prison

Sports

Vancouver Canucks’ home game on Saturday postponed by NHL; attendance restrictions cited

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2022 4:19 pm

The NHL has postponed Saturday’s game between the Canucks and Ottawa Senators in Vancouver due to ongoing attendance restrictions.

The league also pushed back a matchup between the Senators and Jets in Winnipeg that was originally set for Jan. 15.

Read more: How Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau ended up in one of the most iconic sports movies of all time

The NHL says the games will be rescheduled for dates later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted.

Neither the Canucks (16-15-3) nor the Sens (9-18-2) have played since Jan. 1, and Vancouver hasn’t hosted a game since Dec. 14, when they edged the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3.

Ottawa has been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that saw nine players and an assistant coach placed in the league’s protocol, and forced Thursday’s game against the Kraken in Seattle to be pushed back indefinitely.

Vancouver had five players on the COVID list on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Kraken fan’s note alerts Canucks equipment manager to cancerous mole' Kraken fan’s note alerts Canucks equipment manager to cancerous mole
Kraken fan’s note alerts Canucks equipment manager to cancerous mole
© 2022 The Canadian Press
