Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

How Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau ended up in one of the most iconic sports movies of all time

By Simon Little and Squire Barnes Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 10:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau’s role in 1977 hockey movie ‘Slap Shot’' Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau’s role in 1977 hockey movie ‘Slap Shot’
WATCH: When Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau was 20 years old, his first professional team was the Johnstown Jets, who played in the long-gone North American Hockey League. But this team lives on through the most memorable hockey movie ever made — Slap Shot. Squire Barnes reports on the role Boudreau and his apartment played in the 1977 film.

While Vancouver fans have quickly grown to love new Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau for his role in jumpstarting the team, many likely don’t know about his part in one of the most iconic sports films of all time.

The movie: The 1977 hockey comedy classic Slap Shot, starring Paul Newman as the player-coach of a struggling hockey team in a dying factory town.

The film was shot in Johnstown, Penn., in 1976, where Boudreau was playing for the now-defunct North American Hockey League’s Johnstown Jets at the time.

Read more: Struggling Vancouver Canucks hope Boudreau can kickstart dismal season

The timing gave Boudreau, along with several other Jets, a shot at some Hollywood screen time.

“It wasn’t a cameo, it was a starring role,” Boudreau quipped at a recent media availability.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was a great experience. Who would have thought in 1976 when we were doing the movie that it would become the iconic classic that it is today. I was just lucky enough to play on the Johnstown Jets.”

Click to play video: 'Kraken fan’s note alerts Canucks equipment manager to cancerous mole' Kraken fan’s note alerts Canucks equipment manager to cancerous mole
Kraken fan’s note alerts Canucks equipment manager to cancerous mole

While Boudreau didn’t have any lines in the film, some of his teammates on the Jets did. The legendary (and legendarily violent) ‘Hanson Brothers’ that appear in the film were played by real-life Jets Dave Hanson and Steve and Jeff Carlson.

Trending Stories

Boudreau’s involvement in the movie didn’t stop at his on-ice appearances.

His Johnstown apartment was used as Newman’s home when director George Roy Hill learned it was the messiest among his teammates.

Read more: Struggling Canucks fire GM Jim Benning, head coach Travis Green

Story continues below advertisement

“(He) came in the dressing room and said, ‘Who’s got the sloppiest, messiest apartment in the team?’ And everybody stood up and pointed to me,” Boudreau said.

“So I was the lucky one to get the recipient of Paul Newman and the dog sleeping on my bed.”

Boudreau also got to meet the film’s star in what may have been his first attempt at coaching, when he was asked to teach Newman how to do a slap shot.

“Quite frankly, he wanted me just to show him how to shoot,” Boudreau said.

“I went into a 10-minute diatribe on how to do something. He went, ‘OK, that’s enough kid.’ It brings back great memories.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver Canucks tagCanucks tagSlap Shot tagBruce Boudreau tagPaul Newman tagBoudreau tagboudreau canucks tagbruce boudreau canucks tagslap shot movie tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers