Crime

Seized cash won’t be returned to Montreal woman accused of threatening Donald Trump

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2022 3:14 pm
This photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, showing the booking photo of Pascale Ferrier. Ferrier, accused of mailing a package containing ricin to the White House, included a threatening letter in which she told President Donald Trump to “give up and remove your application for this election." That's according to court papers filed Sept. 22. Pascale Ferrier was arrested on Sept. 20 at the New York-Canada border. View image in full screen
This photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, showing the booking photo of Pascale Ferrier. Ferrier, accused of mailing a package containing ricin to the White House, included a threatening letter in which she told President Donald Trump to “give up and remove your application for this election." That's according to court papers filed Sept. 22. Pascale Ferrier was arrested on Sept. 20 at the New York-Canada border. (Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, via AP)

A Quebec woman accused of mailing poison to then-president Donald Trump will not have more than US$2,000 seized by American authorities returned to her.

Dabney L. Friedrich, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., today denied a motion from Pascale Ferrier for the return of the money, which was seized when she was arrested at the United States border in September 2020.

Read more: Quebec woman accused of sending ricin letter to Trump too dangerous for release, prosecutors argue

Lawyers representing Ferrier, who is detained in a Washington prison, argued during a virtual court appearance that she needs the money to buy such items as shampoo, undergarments and additional food, as well as to call her family in Canada.

Click to play video: 'Pascale Ferrier: Canadian suspect accused in ricin letter case' Pascale Ferrier: Canadian suspect accused in ricin letter case
Pascale Ferrier: Canadian suspect accused in ricin letter case – Sep 22, 2020

But the judge sided with a federal prosecutor, who argued the money is evidence that could be presented in court.

Prosecutor Michael Friedman also said a sealed filing relating to actions Ferrier is alleged to have taken after her arrest suggests returning the money could pose a public safety risk.

Read more: Plea deal in the works for Quebec woman accused of sending Donald Trump poison

Friedman has asked the court to order Ferrier to undergo a 30-day mental health evaluation, a motion that has been opposed by the defence.

Friedrich did not rule on that request today, asking the prosecution to provide more information about how long the evaluation would take.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
