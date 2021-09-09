Menu

Crime

Plea deal in the works for Quebec woman accused of sending Donald Trump poison

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2021 2:50 pm
Click to play video: 'What is ricin and how dangerous is the poison mailed to the White House?' What is ricin and how dangerous is the poison mailed to the White House?
WATCH: A woman has been arrested on suspicion of sending a letter containing ricin poison to the White House intended for U.S. President Donald Trump. But what exactly is the poison and how dangerous is it? Emanuela Campanella explains – Sep 21, 2020

A United States federal prosecutor says his office is working on a plea deal that could be offered to a Quebec woman accused last year of sending poison to former president Donald Trump.

Pascale Ferrier made a brief appearance in a Washington D.C. court this morning by video conference, and her case is due to return to court Nov. 10.

Read more: Quebec woman accused of sending ricin to Trump was RV-loving web developer

Prosecutor Michael Friedman told the court he has discussed a plea deal with other Justice Department officials and has outlined the general contours of a potential offer to Ferrier’s defence lawyer.

Ferrier has been charged with threatening to kill and injure the U.S. president, sending threats through the mail and violating biological weapons prohibitions in relation to a letter containing the poison ricin that was mailed to the White House.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canadian woman accused of mailing ricin letter to Trump pleads not guilty to new charges

She also faces 16 federal charges in Texas related to letters containing ricin that were sent to law enforcement officials in that state.

David Bos, a public defender representing Ferrier, said the charges in Texas would also be part of plea negotiations.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
