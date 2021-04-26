Menu

Crime

Canadian woman accused of mailing ricin letter to Trump pleads not guilty to new charges 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'Pascale Ferrier: Canadian suspect accused in ricin letter case' Pascale Ferrier: Canadian suspect accused in ricin letter case
Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, 53, has been charged after letters tainted with ricin were sent to U.S. President Donald Trump and others. But who is she? Mike Armstrong spoke with people who knew Ferrier – Sep 22, 2020

A Quebec woman accused of mailing poison last year to former United States president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to added charges in a Washington, D.C., court Monday.

Pascale Ferrier, who was previously charged with threatening to kill and injure the U.S. president, now also faces charges of sending threats through the mail and violating biological weapons prohibitions.

Read more: Quebec woman accused of sending ricin to Trump was RV-loving web developer

All three charges stem from a letter containing the poison ricin that U.S. federal prosecutors allege Ferrier sent to then-president Trump at the White House, with a note that if the poison didn’t work, the writer would use their gun.

David Bos, a public defender representing Ferrier, asked U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich to recommend that Ferrier, who is currently being held in a regional jail in Virginia, be transferred to another facility.

Read more: Montreal woman accused of sending ricin letter to Trump indicted on new charges in Texas

Bos and Eugene Ohm, a public defender also representing Ferrier, say the video conference system used by the jail makes it difficult to share evidence with Ferrier and that it is too far away to visit her easily.

Ferrier was arrested at the U.S. border on Sept. 20, and U.S. authorities say she had a loaded semi-automatic handgun and nearly 300 rounds of ammunition in her vehicle.

Click to play video: 'What is ricin and how dangerous is the poison mailed to the White House?' What is ricin and how dangerous is the poison mailed to the White House?
What is ricin and how dangerous is the poison mailed to the White House? – Sep 21, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
