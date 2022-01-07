Hospitalizations hit 297, 34 in ICU in Manitoba due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Hospitalizations have reached 297 in Manitoba as the Omicron COVID-19 variant continues to spike in the province.

The province reported Friday that total hospitalizations had reached 263, along with 34 ICU patients. This is an increase from 263 and 33, respectively, since Thursday.

The province’s death total remains at 1,408.

The record for the highest number of Manitobans in hospital was 361 on Dec. 4, 2020, according to records kept by Global News, which was before the vaccine was widely available.

The province also reported 3,265 new cases, however, that number is not accurate, due to changes in how the province is collecting COVID-19 case data. Most Manitobans who request a test will receive a rapid antigen test, and the results are not recorded. Those who test positive and meet specific criteria are then given a PCR test, which is recorded. There is also currently a backlog of tests.

At this time, there are approximately 6,000 #COVID19MB tests awaiting processing. Additional resources are in place to address this and case counts are expected to increase as this work is completed. Testing site locations and hours can be found here: https://t.co/pesFUMz6K5. — Shared Health (@SharedHealthMB) January 7, 2022

The majority of laboratory-confirmed cases were in Winnipeg.

On Thursday, it was reported that the number of health-care professionals in Manitoba off sick or isolating because of COVID-19 has doubled in just a week.

Shared Health says as of Jan. 1, 915 staff had tested positive, which is up from 423 the previous week.

That includes 194 nurses or nurses in training and 29 physicians or physicians in training who are currently off work.

The remaining include Allied Health, EMS, and support staff.

Of the 915 cases, Shared Health says 46 have been connected to outbreaks.

-With files from Will Reimer