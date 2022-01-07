Menu

Health

Hospitalizations hit 297, 34 in ICU in Manitoba due to COVID-19

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 1:44 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. View image in full screen
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

Hospitalizations have reached 297 in Manitoba as the Omicron COVID-19 variant continues to spike in the province.

The province reported Friday that total hospitalizations had reached 263, along with 34 ICU patients. This is an increase from 263 and 33, respectively, since Thursday.

The province’s death total remains at 1,408.

The record for the highest number of Manitobans in hospital was 361 on Dec. 4, 2020, according to records kept by Global News, which was before the vaccine was widely available.

COVID-19 burnout: What to look for and how to deal with it

The province also reported 3,265 new cases, however, that number is not accurate, due to changes in how the province is collecting COVID-19 case data. Most Manitobans who request a test will receive a rapid antigen test, and the results are not recorded. Those who test positive and meet specific criteria are then given a PCR test, which is recorded. There is also currently a backlog of tests.

The majority of laboratory-confirmed cases were in Winnipeg.

On Thursday, it was reported that the number of health-care professionals in Manitoba off sick or isolating because of COVID-19 has doubled in just a week.

Read more: Number of positive COVID-19 tests among health care staff doubles in a week, Shared Health says

Shared Health says as of Jan. 1, 915 staff had tested positive, which is up from 423 the previous week.

That includes 194 nurses or nurses in training and 29 physicians or physicians in training who are currently off work.

The remaining include Allied Health, EMS, and support staff.

Of the 915 cases, Shared Health says 46 have been connected to outbreaks.

-With files from Will Reimer

