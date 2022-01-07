Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina police bomb unit called to University of Regina campus

By Troy Charles Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 11:23 am
Regina police bomb unit called to University of Regina campus - image View image in full screen
File / Global News

The Regina Police Service will have its explosives/chemical disposal experts at the University of Regina Friday.

During a recent chemical inventory check at U of R, bottles of older chemicals stored in science laboratories located in the Research and Innovation Centre and the adjoining laboratory were discovered to have degraded to a point where they pose a potential explosive hazard if disturbed.

Read more: Man charged after bomb squad removes suspicious item from Regina Superstore

The university consulted with the RPS and on its advice, cordoned off the implicated labs with no access permitted.

Trending Stories

Safe disposal of these chemicals will require the use of controlled detonation in a remote, unpopulated area of campus. This may result in loud noises, audible for some distance.

Story continues below advertisement

U of R is asking members and the public to avoid coming to the main campus to allow for a safe operation.

Read more: In-class learning paused at universities of Regina and Saskatchewan

Temporary building, road and parking lot closures at the main campus will be in effect in preparation for, and during, the extraction and disposal processes.

Emergency services personnel will be stationed in these areas of campus, including campus security. All instructions, signs and barriers must be adhered to.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina Police tagBomb tagChemicals tagBomb Disposal tagUniveristy Of Regina tagChemical Disposal tagRegina Police Bomb Unit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers