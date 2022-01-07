Longueuil police launch homicide investigation into woman’s suspicious death

Send this page to someone via email

The suspicious death of a woman in the South Shore city of Longueuil, Que., has been ruled a homicide, according to local police.

The 54-year-old woman was found lifeless in a parked car by passersby Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle was parked in a commercial parking lot off Roland Therrien Boulevard.

Police said the body showed signs of violence.

Police spokesperson Mélanie Marcil said this is the first recorded homicide of the year in the city of Longueuil.

A criminal investigation is underway.

Police said Friday they currently have no suspects.

Anyone with information can call police using the anonymous hotline 450 463-7011