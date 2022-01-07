Menu

Crime

Longueuil police launch homicide investigation into woman’s suspicious death

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 7:50 am
Longueuil police launch homicide investigation into woman’s suspicious death - image View image in full screen
Global News

The suspicious death of a woman in the South Shore city of Longueuil, Que., has been ruled a homicide, according to local police.

The 54-year-old woman was found lifeless in a parked car by passersby Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Longueuil police force launches special ‘social policing’ unit

The vehicle was parked in a commercial parking lot off Roland Therrien Boulevard.

Police said the body showed signs of violence.

Police spokesperson Mélanie Marcil said this is the first recorded homicide of the year in the city of Longueuil.

READ MORE: Newly-elected Quebec mayor’s first motion is to axe her own salary

A criminal investigation is underway.

Police said Friday they currently have no suspects.

Anyone with information can call police using the anonymous hotline 450 463-7011

