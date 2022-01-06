Calgary schools warn parents of possible at-home learning ahead of return to classes

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Board of Education is warning parents to prepare for a possible shift to at-home learning if the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic gets worse.

“We know the spread of COVID-19 has and will continue to impact staffing levels across the organization,” the CBE wrote on Thursday. “Despite increasing our substitute teacher roster and continuously hiring new substitutes, we anticipate staffing challenges will occur.”

The update to parents and guardians comes the day after Education Minister Adriana LaGrange confirmed all students in Alberta will return to in-class learning on Jan. 10.

LaGrange also confirmed that medical-grade masks and rapid antigen tests will arrive at schools by the end of next week, and will roll out in phases.

Story continues below advertisement

“In the initial phase, students will receive kits to test at home twice per week for 2.5 weeks,” CBE wrote, adding at-school staff will also have access to those resources.

2:08 Alberta students to return to in-person learning next week Alberta students to return to in-person learning next week

The CBE said it was “exploring other ventilation options,” while acknowledging the role proper ventilation has in student and staff wellness.

On Wednesday, Edmonton Public Schools and Edmonton Catholic Schools announced they were installing new HEPA and MERV 13 air filters in their school HVAC systems.

Read more: Edmonton schools making changes to air filtration as calls grow for HEPA filters

The public school authority stressed that anyone feeling unwell “must stay home” and recommended using a daily checklist before coming to school.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Alberta Health and AHS will no longer be providing positive COVID-19 case notifications to schools or school boards.

CBE noted that rapid test results are not required to be provided to schools, but asked parents to notify schools when children will remain at home for the school day as “schools will continue to monitor school absenteeism due to illness.”

1:00 Hinshaw believes back-to-school plan ‘balances’ COVID-19 risks for students Hinshaw believes back-to-school plan ‘balances’ COVID-19 risks for students

The Calgary public school division also acknowledged that the rampant spread of COVID-19 may affect school buses “by last-minute staffing challenges due to illness.” Parents can check the CBE transportation webpage for information about delays or cancellations.

Shortly after the education minister announced the one-week extension of the winter break, Calgary Catholic School District published a “January return to school” guide for parents.

Story continues below advertisement

A “frequently-asked questions” section of the guide included some information about the medical-grade masks being distributed to Alberta schools.

“Medical grade masks are slightly below the N95 standard,” the CCSD wrote. “The government will be providing two sizes of mask: child size (suitable for students in K-6) and adult size (suitable for students in grades 7-12).”

They said more information about masks and rapid tests will be shared with parents “as it becomes available.”

0:50 Alberta launching e-tutoring to help students catch up from pandemic disruptions Alberta launching e-tutoring to help students catch up from pandemic disruptions

The CCSD also conceded the highly-transmissible Omicron variant could impact staffing levels.

“Given current community positivity, it is likely that 30 per cent or more of our staff will be required to isolate due to the presence of symptoms.

Story continues below advertisement

“It would be impossible to fill this many vacancies from our current guest teacher pool, and equally impossible to maintain continuity of learning.”