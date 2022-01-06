Menu

Health

Campbellford Memorial Hospital adjusts services to address COVID-19 case surge

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 9:32 am
Click to play video: 'Active COVID-19 cases an underestimate of community spread in HKPR region' Active COVID-19 cases an underestimate of community spread in HKPR region
As of Wednesday there were over 1,000 active cases in the Halliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit's jurisdiction. The health unit says community spread is actually higher. That is why officials are continuing to encourage residents to get vaccinated.

Under the direction of Ontario Health, Campbellford Memorial Hospital will be temporarily adjusting some services and limiting non-urgent procedures in response to high COVID-19 case counts and challenges to health human resources.

Read more: Canada headed for nursing shortage ‘beyond anything we’ve ever experienced,’ experts say

Effective Wednesday, until at least Jan. 26, the hospital in Trent Hills has made the following changes to services:

  • the endoscopy suite is closed except for urgent procedures that cannot be rescheduled
  • ambulatory care out-patient clinics, such as orthopedics, dermatology, sleep lab, and more, will be rescheduled to a later date
  • the diabetes’ and GAIN’s clinics will move to virtual consultations only
  • The mental health clinic will operate virtually whenever possible

“We are aware that this change could negatively impact wait times, and will work with Ontario Health in the near future to address these implications,” the hospital said. “Services in the emergency department remain unaffected by these changes and community members in need of emergency care should not hesitate to seek assistance.”

On Christmas Eve 2021, the hospital in the Municipality of Trent Hills in Northumberland County had to close its emergency department due to staffing shortages.

The hospital has also added further visitor restrictions. Patients will need to identify one essential caregiver who may visit them between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.  The essential caregiver can only visit once per day and must provide proof of full vaccination (two doses).

Visitors are not permitted in the emergency room unless they fall under one of the two exceptions listed below:

  • minor children can be accompanied by one parent/guardian
  • elderly adults who need supportive care can be accompanied by an essential caregiver

The hospital’s cafeteria and gift shop remain closed to visitors. All other COVID-19 safety measures such as masks and physical distancing remain in effect.

On Wednesday, the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 1,005 active cases of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction including Northumberland County, which reported 550 active cases.

Click to play video: 'Omicron surge prompts 2 GTA hospitals to declare ‘code orange’' Omicron surge prompts 2 GTA hospitals to declare ‘code orange’
Northumberland County Ontario Hospitals Trent Hills Campbellford Memorial Hospital Campbellford Hospital

