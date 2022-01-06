Campbellford Memorial Hospital adjusts services to address COVID-19 case surge

Send this page to someone via email

Under the direction of Ontario Health, Campbellford Memorial Hospital will be temporarily adjusting some services and limiting non-urgent procedures in response to high COVID-19 case counts and challenges to health human resources.

Effective Wednesday, until at least Jan. 26, the hospital in Trent Hills has made the following changes to services:

the endoscopy suite is closed except for urgent procedures that cannot be rescheduled

ambulatory care out-patient clinics, such as orthopedics, dermatology, sleep lab, and more, will be rescheduled to a later date

the diabetes’ and GAIN’s clinics will move to virtual consultations only

The mental health clinic will operate virtually whenever possible

“We are aware that this change could negatively impact wait times, and will work with Ontario Health in the near future to address these implications,” the hospital said. “Services in the emergency department remain unaffected by these changes and community members in need of emergency care should not hesitate to seek assistance.”

On Christmas Eve 2021, the hospital in the Municipality of Trent Hills in Northumberland County had to close its emergency department due to staffing shortages.

The hospital has also added further visitor restrictions. Patients will need to identify one essential caregiver who may visit them between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The essential caregiver can only visit once per day and must provide proof of full vaccination (two doses).

Visitors are not permitted in the emergency room unless they fall under one of the two exceptions listed below:

minor children can be accompanied by one parent/guardian

elderly adults who need supportive care can be accompanied by an essential caregiver

The hospital’s cafeteria and gift shop remain closed to visitors. All other COVID-19 safety measures such as masks and physical distancing remain in effect.

On Wednesday, the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 1,005 active cases of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction including Northumberland County, which reported 550 active cases.

