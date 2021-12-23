Staffing shortages prompt Campbellford Memorial Hospital to close ER over Christmas Eve

Send this page to someone via email

“Difficulties in staffing” is prompting a half-day closure of the emergency department at Campbellford Memorial Hospital starting Friday evening.

The hospital says the closure will be in effect 5 p.m. Friday until 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The hospital says a contingency plan is in place to ensure minimal impact to patient care, including ambulances, which will transfer patients directly to the closest area hospital offering emergency services.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly highlighted the implications of the shortage of health human resources throughout the province,” stated Eric Hanna, hospital president and CEO. “CMH is continuously re-evaluating our strategies to recruit and retain members of our team during these challenging times.”

The hospital advises anyone requiring emergency health care to call 911 and if you require urgent health care, to go one of the following hospitals:

Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg (1000 DePalma Drive).

Peterborough Regional Health Centre (1 Hospital Drive).

Quinte Healthcare Corporation – Trenton Memorial Hospital (242 King Street)

Quinte Healthcare Corporation – Belleville General Hospital (265 Dundas Street East)