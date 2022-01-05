COVID-19: HKPR reports 1,005 active cases, outbreaks at Lindsay jail, Bobcaygeon LTC home

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports a drop in active cases of COVID-19 and a new outbreak on Wednesday afternoon.

The 1,005 active cases are down from 1,041 reported on Tuesday and 1,116 reported on Monday. Wednesday’s update reported 101 new confirmed cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction: 54 in Northumberland County, 44 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and three in Haliburton County.

Among the 1,005 active cases are 550 reported in Northumberland County (down from 595), 381 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (+11) and 74 in Haliburton County (-2) — all are lab positive confirmed results. The case incidence rate is 509 per 100,000 over the last week.

The health unit notes since Dec. 31, 2021, only individuals in high-risk settings will be tested. As a result, the number of reported cases of COVID-19 is “an underestimate of the community spread.”

“Knowing it’s an underestimate, there are really large numbers that we are seeing,” said Dr. Natalie Bocking, medical officer of health during Wednesday’s media information session.

Hospitalized cases

Since the pandemic was declared there have been 112 hospitalized cases for COVID-19, an additional three cases since Tuesday’s update.

As of 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, there were nine hospitalized cases, with four in an intensive care unit (one more). Of the nine current cases, one individual was not vaccinated at all and the remaining eight had received two doses of a vaccine, Bocking said.

Four of the current hospitalized cases are between the ages of 70 and 89, two are between age 50 and 69, and two are between 30 and 49.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 62 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes (+2), 46 in Northumberland County (+1) and four in Haliburton County (unchanged).

Other data from Wednesday shows:

Resolved cases: 3,210 — an additional 144 since Tuesday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 75 per cent of the 4,280 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

3,210 — an additional 144 since Tuesday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 75 per cent of the 4,280 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic’s beginning. Deaths: 77 — the most recent was reported on Dec. 23 in Northumberland County, the first death reported since June 29. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 18 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports 15 active outbreaks as of Wednesday afternoon after two new outbreaks were declared late Tuesday at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay (the province reports 20 cases among inmates) and at Case Manor Long-term Care Home in Bobcaygeon. An outbreak is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in residents, staff or other visitors in a home or congregate setting.

There are 13 other active outbreaks:

Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon. Case details are unavailable.

Caressant Care Mary Street long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Sunday, Jan. 2 with three staff positive cases. However, late Tuesday the home reports “several” residents have also tested positive.

Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021 after one resident and one staff member tested positive that day. The home on Monday reported no new cases since Dec. 30. No update since then has been provided.

Warkworth Place LTC: Declared Dec. 31. On Wednesday afternoon the home reports that 24 residents (unchanged) and six staff members (unchanged) have tested positive — 23 residents and all staff were fully vaccinated.

Access Community Service Group Home in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 31, case details unavailable.

Site C of Christian Horizons, Ontario Street, in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 30, case details are unavailable.

Site B of Christian Horizons Maplewood in Cobourg. Declared Dec. 29, case details are unavailable.

Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 28, the home on Wednesday reports five active cases — one resident and four staff members (one more since Tuesday), who were all fully vaccinated.

Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 initially with two employee cases. The home reported Saturday an additional three staff members and one resident have also tested positive.

Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 with three employee cases on the 2B medical/surgical unit.

Christian Horizons (Site A Ontario Street) in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 24, case details are unavailable.

Spring Valley Public School in Brighton: Declared late Dec. 23. As of Wednesday morning, there was one active case, according to the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board.

Warkworth Institution: Declared Dec. 21, the health unit initially reported 19 confirmed cases. Correctional Service of Canada on Tuesday reported there are now 56 active cases among inmates.

