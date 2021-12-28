COVID-19: HKPR reports 300 new cases over past 5 days, 3 hospitalized cases, 7 active outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 300 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past five days, according to data released on Tuesday afternoon.

It’s the first update issued by the health unit since the afternoon on Dec. 23.

The number of active cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction surged to 419 — up from 173 on Thursday. A week ago on Dec. 21 there were 111 active cases. In comparison, about a month ago on Nov. 29 (Nov. 28 was on a Sunday with no update), there were 31 active cases.

The health unit’s update around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday reported 174 new cases in Northumberland County, 102 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and 24 in Haliburton County.

Other data from the health unit on Tuesday:

Deaths : 77 — the most recent was reported on Thursday in Northumberland County, the first reported death by the health unit since June 29. . There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 18 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Active cases: 419 — 245 in Northumberland County (up from 98 on Dec. 23), 146 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (compared to 69 on Dec. 23) and 28 in Haliburton County (nine reported Dec. 23)

419 — 245 in Northumberland County (up from 98 on Dec. 23), 146 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (compared to 69 on Dec. 23) and 28 in Haliburton County (nine reported Dec. 23) Resolved cases: 2,718 — 48 more since the Dec. 23 update. The resolved cases make up approximately 85 per cent of the 3,201 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

2,718 — 48 more since the Dec. 23 update. The resolved cases make up approximately 85 per cent of the 3,201 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic’s beginning. Hospitalized cases to date: 105 — two more since the Dec. 23 update. As of 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, there are three hospitalized cases with two in an intensive care unit (up by one). Since the pandemic began, there have been 57 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 44 in Northumberland County (two more) and four in Haliburton County.

105 — two more since the Dec. 23 update. As of 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, there are three hospitalized cases with two in an intensive care unit (up by one). Since the pandemic began, there have been 57 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 44 in Northumberland County (two more) and four in Haliburton County. Testing: 414 tests per day is the seven-day average; 80,429 individuals have been tested to date with 252,190 tests completed since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports the following seven active outbreaks:

Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 with two employee cases reported as of Monday.

Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 with three employee cases on the 2B medical/surgical unit reported as of Monday.

Christian Horizons: Declared Dec. 24, case details unavailable

Spring Valley Public School in Brighton: Declared late Dec. 23, case details unavailable. As of Dec. 27, there were two active cases, according to the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board.

North Hope Central Public School in Campbellcroft: Declared Dec. 22 with two cases. As of Dec. 27, there is one active case, according to the KPRDSB.

Warkworth Institution. Declared Dec. 21, the health unit initially reported 19 confirmed cases — including the Omicron variant — at the medium-sized federal prison south of Peterborough. Correctional Service of Canada on Friday reported there were 16 active cases among inmates.

Extendicare Port Hope: Declared Dec. 21 with three cases — two staff members and a resident — with one case confirmed as the Omicron variant.

Since Thursday, outbreaks were declared resolved at St. Dominic Catholic Elementary School and at Leslie Frost Public School, both in Lindsay.

Vaccination

In its weekly vaccination rate data released Tuesday, the health unit reported the following data (in comparison with Dec. 20 data):

All eligible residents (ages 5 and up):

Single dose : 84.6 per cent (up from 84 per cent)

: 84.6 per cent (up from 84 per cent) Two doses: 80.2 per cent (up from 79.9 per cent)

Residents ages 12 and up:

Single dose: 87.7 per cent (up from 87.4 per cent)

87.7 per cent (up from 87.4 per cent) Two doses: 85.4 per cent (up from 85.1 per cent)

Adults (age 18 and up):

One dose: 88.4 per cent (up from 88.1 per cent)

88.4 per cent (up from 88.1 per cent) Two doses: 86.2 per cent (up from 85.9 per cent).

To date, 154,804 residents have received a single COVID-19 vaccine dose — and additional 1,043 since the Dec. 20 update. As well, 530 more residents (146,774) have received two doses since Dec. 20.

All health unit-led vaccination clinics require appointments to be booked through the provincial booking system.