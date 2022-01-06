Man rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds in Toronto’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after being shot in the city’s north end Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Jane Street and Finch Avenue at around 10:19 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital in serious condition by paramedics.

Investigators said several shell casings were found at the scene, including several vehicles damaged by gunfire.

No suspect description was released.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Jane St & Finch Ave W

– large police presence o/s

– officers have found several vehicles damaged by gunfire

– gunshot victim being taken to hospital by paramedics via emergency run

– any info call 416-808-2222, @CanStopCrime 222-TIPS#GO30928

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 6, 2022

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Jane St & Finch Ave W

– police o/s

– confirmed shooting

– officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds

– injuries appear serious

– officers requesting a rush on paramedics

– multiple casings located

– ongoing investigation#GO30928

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 6, 2022