Crime

Man rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds in Toronto’s north end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 6:31 am
A photo of police on scene near Jane Street and Finch Avenue on Jan. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
A photo of police on scene near Jane Street and Finch Avenue on Jan. 5, 2022. Global News

Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after being shot in the city’s north end Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Jane Street and Finch Avenue at around 10:19 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital in serious condition by paramedics.

Read more: 1 person in custody after shooting in Scarborough: Toronto police

Investigators said several shell casings were found at the scene, including several vehicles damaged by gunfire.
No suspect description was released.

Story continues below advertisement

 

