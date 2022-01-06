Man rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds in Toronto’s north end

Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after being shot in the city’s north end Wednesday night.
Emergency crews were called to Jane Street and Finch Avenue at around 10:19 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police said officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital in serious condition by paramedics.
Investigators said several shell casings were found at the scene, including several vehicles damaged by gunfire.
No suspect description was released.
