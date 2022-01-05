Police investigating after shooting in Scarborough leaves victim with ‘serious’ injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A male victim has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

In a series of tweets Wednesday afternoon, Toronto police said officers received reports of gunshots and a person laying on the ground at Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road.

Officers said the male victim was located with a gunshot wound, and was transported by paramedics to hospital via an emergency run.

In a tweet just after 5 p.m. ET, Toronto police said the victim’s injuries appeared to be “serious.”

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Morningside Ave & Sewell's Rd

– police o/s

– confirmed shooting, casing found

– officers located a male victim with a gunshot wound, injuries appear serious

– @TorontoMedics o/s – taking patient to hospital via emerge run

– ongoing investigation#GO29141

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 5, 2022

Advertisement