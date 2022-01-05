Police investigating after shooting in Scarborough leaves victim with ‘serious’ injuries

A male victim has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Scarborough, Toronto police say.
In a series of tweets Wednesday afternoon, Toronto police said officers received reports of gunshots and a person laying on the ground at Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road.
Officers said the male victim was located with a gunshot wound, and was transported by paramedics to hospital via an emergency run.
In a tweet just after 5 p.m. ET, Toronto police said the victim’s injuries appeared to be “serious.”
According to police, the investigation is ongoing.
