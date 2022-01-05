Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating after shooting in Scarborough leaves victim with ‘serious’ injuries

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 6:19 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A male victim has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

In a series of tweets Wednesday afternoon, Toronto police said officers received reports of gunshots and a person laying on the ground at Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road.

Read more: Toronto police investigating city’s 5th homicide of 2022

Officers said the male victim was located with a gunshot wound, and was transported by paramedics to hospital via an emergency run.

Trending Stories

In a tweet just after 5 p.m. ET, Toronto police said the victim’s injuries appeared to be “serious.”

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagShooting tagToronto shooting tagscarborough shooting tagMorningside Avenue tagSewells Road tagshooting Scarborough tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers