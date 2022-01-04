Menu

Crime

Toronto police investigating city’s 5th homicide of 2022

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 2:47 pm
Giovanni Raimondi is Toronto's fifth homicide victim of 2022. View image in full screen
Giovanni Raimondi is Toronto's fifth homicide victim of 2022. Handout / Toronto Police

Just a few days into the new year, Toronto police are investigating the city’s fifth homicide of 2022.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that officers were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Palace Pier Court at 9:35 p.m. Monday.

They found 39-year-old Toronto resident Giovanni Raimondi at a residence with serious injuries. He died at the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on Raimondi’s death or on his whereabouts between 12 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Monday to contact police. Anyone with dashcam footage from the Palace Pier Court area is also being asked to contact officers.

At 8:45 p.m. — less than an hour before officers located Raimondi — emergency crews were called to a triple shooting in southern Etobicoke.

The shooting, which happened in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Thirtieth Street, left two of the victims dead.

Also Monday evening, at 7:51 p.m., police said they were called to the area of Clinton and College streets.

Officers located 30-year-old Toronto resident Brittany Doff without vital signs. Police said she was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

In that incident, 30-year-old Toronto resident Kadeem Nedrick was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The city’s first homicide of the year occurred after 37-year-old Toronto resident Ariyo Fakomi was shot in the area of Weston Road and Highway 401 Sunday evening. Police said he was taken to hospital by paramedics but later died.

In 2021, the city’s first homicide occurred on Jan. 13.

