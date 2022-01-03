Menu

Crime

3 injured after shooting in Toronto’s west end: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 3, 2022 10:21 pm
Police at the scene of a triple shooting in Etobicoke on Monday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a triple shooting in Etobicoke on Monday. Max Trotta / Global News

Toronto police say three people are injured after a shooting in the city’s west end Monday.

Emergency crews were called at 8:45 p.m. to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Thirtieth Street, east of Brown’s Line, for reports that someone had been shot.

Police said officers ended up locating three gunshot victims who appeared to have serious injuries.

A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News one victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries while a second victim had minor injuries and was in stable condition.

Trending Stories

The spokesperson didn’t have information on a third victim.

Police said an investigation is ongoing and roads are closed in the area.

