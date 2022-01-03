3 injured after shooting in Toronto’s west end: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say three people are injured after a shooting in the city’s west end Monday.

Emergency crews were called at 8:45 p.m. to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Thirtieth Street, east of Brown’s Line, for reports that someone had been shot.

Police said officers ended up locating three gunshot victims who appeared to have serious injuries.

A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News one victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries while a second victim had minor injuries and was in stable condition.

The spokesperson didn’t have information on a third victim.

Police said an investigation is ongoing and roads are closed in the area.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Lake Shore Blvd W & 30th St

– police o/s

– confirmed shooting

– officers located 3 gunshot victims, injuries appear to be serious

– casing found

– @TorontoMedics o/s – assessing patients

– ongoing investigation

– road closures in the area #GO16903

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 4, 2022